6 Ideal Mother-Daughter Zodiac Pairings Based On Your Horoscope

Though this couple may seem severe or fierce from the outside, beyond the surface lies a great feeling of loyalty and purpose. A Capricorn mother is disciplined, smart, and a great role model, qualities that reflect a Scorpio daughter's emotional depth and need for genuineness. Once they establish trust and stability, their relationship is almost unbreakable since both signs cherish these qualities. While Scorpio girls show their moms emotional depth and tenacity, Capricorn mothers ground Scorpio daughters.