6 Most Unusual Coloured Rivers And Lakes Around The World That Look Unbelievable

Location: Middle Island, Australia

Why It's Unique: Lake Hillier is one of the most iconic and mysterious pink lakes in the world. Located on Middle Island in Australia’s Recherche Archipelago, this lake stands out because of its vibrant pink color, which remains constant year-round. Even when the water is collected and placed in a container, it still retains its bubblegum-like hue.

What Makes It Pink: The cause of the lake’s unique color is still a topic of scientific debate. However, it’s believed that the high concentration of salt, combined with the presence of Dunaliella salina, a type of algae that produces a red pigment, gives the lake its surreal pink hue. The water's salty environment and microbial organisms add to the uniqueness of this stunning body of water.

Top Attraction: The striking contrast between the pink lake and the surrounding green forested land makes it a breathtaking sight, best viewed from the air as the lake is difficult to access by land.