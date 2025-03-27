6 Must-Visit Alpine Lakes In India For Breathtaking Views And Scenic Beauty

2 / 8

Why visit: Tso Moriri, located in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the most pristine and beautiful alpine lakes in India. At an altitude of 4,595 meters, this stunning high-altitude lake is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and vast stretches of barren land, offering a mesmerizing view. The lake’s turquoise blue waters, especially against the backdrop of the rugged landscape, make it a photographer’s paradise.

What to do: Visit the nearby Korzok village to experience the local culture and enjoy the serene atmosphere and witness the rare bird species, including migratory birds.