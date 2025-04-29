6 Offbeat Hill Stations In India That Offer The Same Charm And Scenic Beauty As Shimla

1 / 8

Shimla, the beloved hill station of Himachal Pradesh, is known for its colonial charm, cool climate, and scenic beauty. However, the ever-growing tourist crowds can sometimes take away from the peace and serenity you seek. Luckily, there are several lesser-known destinations that offer the same vibe as Shimla—minus the rush. Here are 6 offbeat hill getaways that promise stunning views, pleasant weather, and tranquil surroundings, perfect for your next escape.