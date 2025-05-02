Advertisement
7 Amazing Waterfalls In India To Visit In Summers

When the summer heat becomes relentless, there’s nothing more refreshing than the sight and sound of cascading water amidst lush greenery. India, with its diverse landscapes, is home to some truly spectacular waterfalls that offer a perfect escape from the rising temperatures. 

 

Updated:May 02, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Exploring these breathtaking waterfalls goes beyond just witnessing a scenic marvel – it's about experiencing the cool spray on your skin, hearing the thunderous rush of water, and immersing yourself in nature’s raw beauty. So, pack your bags, bring your camera, and set out on an unforgettable journey to discover some of India’s most stunning waterfalls this summer!

 

The stunning Umbrella Falls in Bhandardara, Maharashtra, are drawing visitors in droves this summer, defying the scorching heat. While much of the state deals with soaring temperatures and dwindling water supplies, the sudden surge of water here has turned this quiet monsoon destination into a buzzing summer getaway. Nestled in the scenic Ahilyanagar district, Bhandardara is usually popular during the rainy season. However, due to a strategic release of water from the Bhandardara Dam for agricultural and drinking purposes, Umbrella Falls are currently in full flow, creating a rare and spectacular sight during the hotter months.

 

Known as the "Niagara of India," Chitrakote Falls is renowned for its wide, horseshoe-shaped cascade that closely resembles its North American counterpart. It’s not just the shape but also the grandeur that earns it this nickname. The name "Chitrakote" is derived from chitar, meaning deer, a nod to the region's once-thriving deer population that roamed around the falls. This natural wonder is a must-see for anyone exploring central India.

 

Jog Falls, also called Gersoppa Falls or Jogada Gundi, is a breathtaking waterfall formed by the Sharavathi River. Plunging from a height of 253 meters, it is one of the tallest waterfalls in India. What makes Jog truly stand out is how it splits into four distinct streams—Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket—each with its own flow pattern and character, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

 

If you've seen films like Bahubali or Dil Se, you’ve likely caught a glimpse of Kerala’s iconic Athirappilly Falls. Cascading from a height of about 80 feet and spanning over 330 feet during peak monsoon, it’s Kerala’s largest waterfall and one of its most awe-inspiring sights. Standing in front of it, you can feel the power and grandeur of nature in full force.

 

Dudhsagar, meaning “Sea of Milk,” lives up to its name with frothy, milky white water tumbling down four levels. Set against the backdrop of dense forests and intersected by a picturesque railway bridge, this waterfall is one of the most photogenic spots in India. Located on the Goa–Karnataka border along the Mandovi River, Dudhsagar soars 310 meters high, making it one of India’s tallest waterfalls.

 

For those seeking a more serene and spiritual experience, Bhagsu Falls near McLeod Ganj offers a tranquil escape. Just 11 kilometers from Dharamshala and close to the sacred Bhagsunag Temple, this 30-foot waterfall may be modest in height but is rich in charm. With the majestic Dhauladhar range in the background and prayer flags fluttering nearby, the atmosphere here is peaceful and deeply calming.

 

Towering at a jaw-dropping height of 1,115 feet, Nohkalikai Falls holds the title of India’s tallest plunge waterfall. Located near the famously rainy Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, this dramatic fall descends in a single, powerful drop into a turquoise pool surrounded by lush cliffs. It’s a sight that stays with you long after you leave, making it a top destination for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

 

