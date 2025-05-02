7 Amazing Waterfalls In India To Visit In Summers

2 / 8

The stunning Umbrella Falls in Bhandardara, Maharashtra, are drawing visitors in droves this summer, defying the scorching heat. While much of the state deals with soaring temperatures and dwindling water supplies, the sudden surge of water here has turned this quiet monsoon destination into a buzzing summer getaway. Nestled in the scenic Ahilyanagar district, Bhandardara is usually popular during the rainy season. However, due to a strategic release of water from the Bhandardara Dam for agricultural and drinking purposes, Umbrella Falls are currently in full flow, creating a rare and spectacular sight during the hotter months.