Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2880890https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-ancient-stories-behind-the-9-forms-of-goddess-durga-2880890
NewsPhotos 7 Ancient Stories Behind the 9 Forms of Goddess Durga
photoDetails

7 Ancient Stories Behind the 9 Forms of Goddess Durga

Durga, the embodiment of power and protection, is worshipped in nine divine forms during the holy festival of Navratri. Each form represents a unique trait and narrative, reminding us of her grace, strength, and unwavering devotion. Here is your guide to understanding the nine avatars of Goddess Durga

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Shailaputri (Daughter of the Mountains)

1/9
Shailaputri (Daughter of the Mountains)

 As the daughter of King Himavan, Shailaputri portrays Goddess Parvati in her childhood. With a trident and lotus in her hands, she rides a bull, symbolizing the unity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva's powers.

Follow Us

Brahmacharini (Mother of Devotion and Penance)

2/9
Brahmacharini (Mother of Devotion and Penance)

 Representing Durga in her ascetic phase, Brahmacharini practiced severe penance to unite with Lord Shiva. Holding a rosary and water utensil, she symbolizes devotion and the pursuit of spiritual wisdom.

Follow Us

Chandraghanta (Destroyer of Demons)

3/9
Chandraghanta (Destroyer of Demons)

Chandraghanta, the fierce warrior, is adorned with a crescent moon shaped like a bell. Known for battling evil forces, she rides a tiger and carries multiple weapons, embodying courage and strength.

Follow Us

Kushmanda (Creator of the Universe)

4/9
Kushmanda (Creator of the Universe)

Kushmanda is revered for her radiant energy, believed to have created the universe from nothingness. Depicted with eight hands holding weapons and essentials, she rides a lion, signifying life and vitality.

Follow Us

Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya)

5/9
Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya)

The nurturing Skandamata cradles her son, Lord Kartikeya, who leads divine armies against demonic forces. She is shown riding a lion, emphasizing maternal warmth and divine protection.

Follow Us

Katyayani (Warrior Goddess)

6/9
Katyayani (Warrior Goddess)

Born through Sage Kata's penance, Katyayani is a powerful form of Durga who leads the fight against evil. Riding a lion, she wields weapons like swords and tridents, standing as a symbol of valor.

Follow Us

Kaal Ratri (Goddess of Destruction)

7/9
Kaal Ratri (Goddess of Destruction)

 Kaal Ratri, with her terrifying form of disheveled hair and a garland of skulls, destroys malevolence. Riding a donkey, she assures protection and eliminates fear, symbolizing her resolute power.

Follow Us

Maha Gauri (Goddess of Beauty and Purity)

8/9
Maha Gauri (Goddess of Beauty and Purity)

After rigorous penance, Maha Gauri regained her radiant complexion through the Ganga River. She rides an ox and carries a trident and lotus, epitomizing beauty, purity, and tranquility.

Follow Us

Siddhidatri (Goddess of Supernatural Powers)

9/9
Siddhidatri (Goddess of Supernatural Powers)

The ultimate granter of wisdom and siddhis, Siddhidatri sits on a lotus, holding items like a discus, conch shell, and mace. Her divine energy empowers gods and saints alike.

Follow Us
Navadurga storiesGoddess Durga formsHindu mythologydivine feminineancient talesNavratri Significancespiritual wisdomDurga AvatarsCultural heritagesacred traditions
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bowlers With Most Wickets In First Over In IPL
From Trent Boult To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bowlers With Most Wickets In First Over In IPL
camera icon7
title
Players To Take 4 Wickets On IPL Debut
Ashwani Kumar to Alzarri Joseph: List Of Players To Take 4 Wickets On IPL Debut
camera icon11
title
Forbes billionaire list
Top 10 Richest People In The World: Forbes Billionaires List 2025 Ranks US At Top, India At...
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Should You Buy Tata Curvv? Top 9 Pros & 4 Cons
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPF Interest Rate History: Did You Know When EPFO Offered 12 Per Cent Interest And Its Lowest Ever Rate Since 1952?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK