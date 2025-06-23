7 Beautiful Butterflies That Are Found Across the World
Butterflies are among nature’s most enchanting creatures, known for their delicate wings and dazzling colors. Found in nearly every corner of the globe, these winged wonders captivate us with their beauty and grace. From tropical rainforests to alpine meadows, butterflies not only add vibrant splashes of color to their habitats but also play vital roles in ecosystems as pollinators.
In this article, we explore 7 of the most beautiful butterflies from around the world—each with its own unique charm and story.
Leafwing Butterfly
These butterflies' wings are like Dead Leaves which help them camouflage. They are found in Central and South America Forests.
Resplendent Forester
This butterfly is also found in Africa and is known for its bright blue and green wings.
Paper Kite Butterfly
This butterfly flies in Southeast Asian Rainforests and has delicate Black and White wings.
Red Tip Butterfly
This butterfly has Red colour on the end of its tips and has a White-Black pattern. They are found in the parts of Africa.
Male Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing
This is the largest butterfly in the world. They are found in Papuan Rainforests of New Guinea. They have a mixture of Green and Blue wings.
Blue Morpho Butterfly
Found in the tropical forests of Central and South America, this butterfly is known for its shining blue wings.
Monarch Butterfly
This Butterfly is native to North America and Central Mexico. This butterfly is orange and black in colour.
