7 Bedtime Drinks For Better Digestion

Choosing the right bedtime drink can be a simple yet powerful way to support your digestion. These beverages not only help your gut but also set the stage for more restful sleep. Remember, moderation is key—start with small amounts and observe how your body reacts.

Before trying new herbal remedies regularly, especially if you have underlying conditions or take medications, it's best to consult your healthcare provider.

Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
8 Bedtime Drinks For Better Digestion

8 Bedtime Drinks For Better Digestion

A healthy digestive system is the cornerstone of overall well-being, and what you consume before bed can significantly influence your gut health. While heavy, late-night meals can disrupt digestion and sleep, certain drinks can do the opposite—soothe your stomach, support digestion, and even help you sleep better. Here are 8 bedtime drinks that may help you wake up feeling lighter and more refreshed.

 

1. Warm Ginger Tea

1. Warm Ginger Tea

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and carminative properties, which make it excellent for settling the stomach. A warm cup of ginger tea before bed can:

Stimulate saliva and bile production

Relieve bloating and gas

Reduce nausea or discomfort

How to make: Steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon for taste.

2. Chamomile Tea

2. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile is widely known for its calming effects, but it also acts as a mild digestive relaxant. It can help:

Reduce stomach inflammation

Alleviate indigestion and cramps

Promote restful sleep

Tip: Opt for organic chamomile tea without added flavors or caffeine.

3. Warm Lemon Water

3. Warm Lemon Water

A simple but effective drink, lemon water helps flush out toxins and balances stomach acids. It can:

Aid liver detoxification

Encourage smoother bowel movements

Boost hydration before sleep

How to make: Squeeze half a lemon into a cup of warm water.

4. Peppermint Tea

4. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint is another herb that can ease digestion by relaxing the muscles of the GI tract. It’s especially helpful for:

Reducing bloating and gas

Easing symptoms of IBS

Calming the digestive process

Note: Avoid if you have acid reflux, as it may worsen symptoms.

5. Fennel Seed Tea

5. Fennel Seed Tea

Fennel seeds are known to prevent indigestion and flatulence. A tea made from them can:

Relax digestive muscles

Relieve constipation

Freshen your breath naturally

How to make: Boil a teaspoon of fennel seeds in water for 5–7 minutes, then strain.

6. Cinnamon Milk

6. Cinnamon Milk

Cinnamon is a warming spice that promotes digestion and balances blood sugar. Combined with warm milk (dairy or plant-based), it:

Encourages digestive enzyme production

Reduces intestinal gas

Helps you relax and unwind

Tip: Use a pinch of ground cinnamon and mix it into warm milk with a drop of honey.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

7. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) aids digestion by increasing stomach acidity and supporting healthy gut flora. Before bed, it may:

Prevent acid reflux

Help with nutrient absorption

Reduce bloating

How to make: Mix 1 tsp of raw ACV in a glass of warm water. Add honey for a better taste.

