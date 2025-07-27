Advertisement
7 Books That Will Understand You Better Than People

Sometimes life feels overwhelming, and the then right words arrive in the form of a book. These seven books are like quiet companions, some through heartfelt stories, others through thoughtful insights that will talk to you when you need it most. These books don’t just tell a story, they listen, and they remind you that you’re not alone. Scroll down to check the list. 

 

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
Introduction

Introduction

Do you ever feel like no one really gets you? Sometimes, the right book can feel like a heart-to-heart conversation with someone who just gets it. These seven books do exactly that, they hold up a mirror to your thoughts, sit with you in your hardest moments, and gently remind you that healing and hope are possible.

Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum

Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum

If you’ve ever wanted to press pause on life and figure out what truly matters, this book whispers exactly that.This quiet, heartfelt Korean novel is like a cozy hug, it follows the story of a group of friends in a bookshop finding healing and friendship.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Imagine a library where every book shows you a life you could have lived and the decision you could have made. Matt takes that regret, and second chances, and turns them into a tender, magical journey. It feels like someone gently telling you that you’re enough however you are.

What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey And Dr. Bruce Perry

What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey And Dr. Bruce Perry

This amazing read is a non-fiction book that delves deep into how our pasts shape up and how we can heal from it. Reading it feels like a deep, patient conversation that makes sense of your pain.

 

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown

In this staggering book, Brown helps you drop the weight of “I should be” and embrace being yourself. After reading this book, you feel okay to be messy, brave and human, just the way you are. 

 

The Book Of Joy by Dalai Lama & Desmond Tutu

The Book Of Joy by Dalai Lama & Desmond Tutu

In this non-fiction book, two spiritual giants sit together and talk about how to find joy even in hard times. It’s full of laughter, warmth, and gentle wisdom that makes life feel a little lighter. This book will leave you end up smiling, even while thinking about things that hurt.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

This amazing book follows the story of a brilliant woman named Elizabeth Zott who refuses to live according to society. The book explores the themes of sexism, female empowerment and it’s funny, sharp, and quietly inspiring,

It's Kind of a Funny Story by Ned Vizzini

It's Kind of a Funny Story by Ned Vizzini

This book is a semi-autobiography and this novel will take you into the mind of a teen struggling with depression. It’s raw and sometimes dark, but also unexpectedly funny and hopeful. By the last page, you feel like you’ve been understood better than ever.

(All photos credit: Freepik & Amazon)

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)

