7 Books That Will Understand You Better Than People

8 / 8

This book is a semi-autobiography and this novel will take you into the mind of a teen struggling with depression. It’s raw and sometimes dark, but also unexpectedly funny and hopeful. By the last page, you feel like you’ve been understood better than ever.

(All photos credit: Freepik & Amazon)

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)