Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2914877https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-breathing-based-yoga-asanas-to-improve-your-lung-capacity-2914877
NewsPhotos7 Breathing-Based Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Lung Capacity
photoDetails

7 Breathing-Based Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Lung Capacity

There are seven breathing-based yoga asanas—Anulom Vilom, Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, Bhujangasana, Matsyasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana, and Dhanurasana that helps to improve lung capacity and also improve oxygen intake, and strengthen respiratory muscles.

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing):

1/8
Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing):

 This yoga asana or pranayama balances your body’s energy channel and also improves oxygen intake. Also helps to calm down the nervous system by enhancing lung function practices and strengthens your respiratory muscles. Best for mind clarity.  

Follow Us

Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath):

2/8
Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath):

This yoga asana is way too powerful breathing technique that involves short, forceful exhales. Also this Kapalabhati helps to improve the lungs efficiency as well as detoxify it. But you should do it if you have high blood pressure or heart conditions. ( Image Credits: Freepik) 

Follow Us

Bhastrika (Bellows Breath):

3/8
Bhastrika (Bellows Breath):

This energising asana involves deep inhalation and forceful exhalation. Bhastrika helps to boost oxygen levels and increase lung endurance. This is way too beneficial especially for those who have asthma or weak lungs.  

Follow Us

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

4/8
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

 This is a back bending pose that expands your chest and improves lung capacity and it opens up the heart while stimulating the abdominal organs. It relieves respiratory problems like asthma and congestion.  

Follow Us

Matsyasana (Fish Pose):

5/8
Matsyasana (Fish Pose):

This pose is done by stretching the lungs, chest and throat and also enhancing breathing efficiency. This improves circulation and allows for deeper inhales. Practice is slowly and calming while focusing on controlled breathing.  

Follow Us

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose):

6/8
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose):

This pose helps to increase the spinal flexibility and supports deeper lung expansion. It helps massages internal organs and controlled breathing during this asana can improve oxygen supply and lung strength.  

Follow Us

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):

7/8
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):

This asana helps to stretch the lungs and it also stimulates the respiratory system. Dhanurasana boosts energy levels and relieves fatigue. Practice it with mindful breathing to deepen its effects.   

Follow Us

DISCLAIMER:-

8/8
DISCLAIMER:-

This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals

Follow Us
anulom vilomkapalbhatiBhastrikaArdha MatsyendrasanaBreathing yoga for lungsyoga for lung capacitypranayama for better breathingyoga poses for respiratory healthimprove lung function with yogayoga for asthma reliefyoga for better oxygen intakebest yoga for lungsbreathing exercises for strong lungsyoga for respiratory systemincrease lung power naturallyyoga for healthy lungslung strengthening yogayoga for deep breathingyoga for polluted air detoxBreathing exerciseHealth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan’s Forgotten Love Story With Isha Sharvani: 8-Year Relationship That Almost Led To Marriage - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble’s Love Story: How India’s Spin Legend Married Chethana Ramatheertha And Fought For Her Daughter’s Custody - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Countries with zero Indians
SHOCKING! Not 1 But 5 Countries With ZERO Hindu Population, No Indian Resident In These Popular Places...
camera icon19
title
Shoaib Akhtar
Meet Rubab Khan: Shoaib Akhtar’s Wife Who Stays Away From Limelight Despite 18-Year Age Gap
camera icon20
title
Anam Mirza
Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK