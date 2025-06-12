7 Breathing-Based Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Lung Capacity
There are seven breathing-based yoga asanas—Anulom Vilom, Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, Bhujangasana, Matsyasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana, and Dhanurasana that helps to improve lung capacity and also improve oxygen intake, and strengthen respiratory muscles.
Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing):
This yoga asana or pranayama balances your body’s energy channel and also improves oxygen intake. Also helps to calm down the nervous system by enhancing lung function practices and strengthens your respiratory muscles. Best for mind clarity.
Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath):
This yoga asana is way too powerful breathing technique that involves short, forceful exhales. Also this Kapalabhati helps to improve the lungs efficiency as well as detoxify it. But you should do it if you have high blood pressure or heart conditions. ( Image Credits: Freepik)
Bhastrika (Bellows Breath):
This energising asana involves deep inhalation and forceful exhalation. Bhastrika helps to boost oxygen levels and increase lung endurance. This is way too beneficial especially for those who have asthma or weak lungs.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):
This is a back bending pose that expands your chest and improves lung capacity and it opens up the heart while stimulating the abdominal organs. It relieves respiratory problems like asthma and congestion.
Matsyasana (Fish Pose):
This pose is done by stretching the lungs, chest and throat and also enhancing breathing efficiency. This improves circulation and allows for deeper inhales. Practice is slowly and calming while focusing on controlled breathing.
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose):
This pose helps to increase the spinal flexibility and supports deeper lung expansion. It helps massages internal organs and controlled breathing during this asana can improve oxygen supply and lung strength.
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):
This asana helps to stretch the lungs and it also stimulates the respiratory system. Dhanurasana boosts energy levels and relieves fatigue. Practice it with mindful breathing to deepen its effects.
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals
