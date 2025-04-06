Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Celeb-Approved Best Ethnic Looks To Recreate This Ram Navami
7 Celeb-Approved Best Ethnic Looks To Recreate This Ram Navami

This Ram Navami take your ethnic fashion inspiration from these bollywood divas acing in ultimate fashion avatar. 
Updated:Apr 06, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Rasha Thadani

1/7
Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani's this vibrant sharara set is a festive must-have, The burst of colours makes it a perfect pick to light up your celebrations.

Shraddha Kapoor

2/7
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's festive look is the perfect pick if you want to ditch saree and embrace bold, bright colours with a contemporary twist to your outfit. 

Pragya Jaiswal

3/7
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal's shimmery saree is the perfect Ppck for those who love a touch of glam,  Amp up your festive fashion game this Ram Navami.

Ananya Panday

4/7
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's this floral printed saree is a vibrant choice to make a stylish statement this Ram Navami.

Tara Sutaria

5/7
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looks flawless in this dreamy ethnic ensemble, Dropping major festive fashion inspo to recreate this season.

Kiara Advani

6/7
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's white lehenga paired with a yellow dupatta is the ultimate showstopper look to flaunt this Ram Navami.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7/7
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ethnic look is a must-try — a red suit with golden floral embroidery, the eternal symbol of auspiciousness, makes It perfect for any Traditional celebration.

(All Images: Instagram)

