7 Celeb-Approved Best Ethnic Looks To Recreate This Ram Navami
Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani's this vibrant sharara set is a festive must-have, The burst of colours makes it a perfect pick to light up your celebrations.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor's festive look is the perfect pick if you want to ditch saree and embrace bold, bright colours with a contemporary twist to your outfit.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal's shimmery saree is the perfect Ppck for those who love a touch of glam, Amp up your festive fashion game this Ram Navami.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's this floral printed saree is a vibrant choice to make a stylish statement this Ram Navami.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria looks flawless in this dreamy ethnic ensemble, Dropping major festive fashion inspo to recreate this season.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani's white lehenga paired with a yellow dupatta is the ultimate showstopper look to flaunt this Ram Navami.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ethnic look is a must-try — a red suit with golden floral embroidery, the eternal symbol of auspiciousness, makes It perfect for any Traditional celebration.
(All Images: Instagram)
