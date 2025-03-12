Advertisement
7 Colourful Fruit Mocktails To Make This Holi

Celebrate Holi with these 7 colorful yet refreshing fruit mocktails which will keep you hydrated and energized throughout your Holi celebrations.  These mocktails are made using fresh fruits like blueberry, peach, watermelon and kiwi. These recipes are easy to make, full of flavor and perfect to sip and chill all day. Stay refreshed and enjoy the festive fun with these 7 fruit mocktail.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 10:04 PM IST
Blueberry Mocktail

1/7
Blueberry Mocktail

In a pan, boil blueberries, honey and water. Let it immer for 5 minutes, mash the berries and strain it. Cool the mixture. In a glass, add 2 tbsp blueberry mix, ice, sparkling water, lime juice and at last garnish with frozen blueberries, lime and mint. Enjoy!

 

Peach Mocktail

2/7
Peach Mocktail

Boil some peaches, water, honey and mint for 15 minutes. Strain the syrup by pressing the peaches and let it cool for 30 minutes. Pour ⅓ cup of it into glasses, top it with sparkling water, ice, and at last garnish with mint. Sip Away!

 

Watermelon Mocktail

3/7
Watermelon Mocktail

Slice the watermelon removing seeds, blend it with mint, honey and lime juice in a blender. Strain the juice in a glass, add ice and club soda. Garnish the mocktail with a watermelon slice and mint. Stay hydrated and happy!

Raspberry Mocktail

4/7
Raspberry Mocktail

Crush raspberries, lime, mint and a sweetener if you prefer in a glass for about a minute. Top it with sparkling water, stir gently, add ice and at last garnish it with extra mint or lime. Your sweet drink is ready!

Pomegranate Mocktail

5/7
Pomegranate Mocktail

 

In a tall glass, mix together lime juice and pomegranate juice. Clap mint leaves together in your hands to release its flavor, then add them to the glass and stir. Next, add ice, top with soda and at last garnish with mint and lime. 

Kiwi Mocktail

6/7
Kiwi Mocktail

Put some kiwis, lime juice and mint leaves in a blender. Pour it into a glass filled with ice, then top it with kombucha. At last garnish with mint and extra kiwi slices. Get that refreshing green going into your body!

 

Pineapple Mocktail

7/7
Pineapple Mocktail

Blend pineapple, lime and mint leaves in a blender until it turns smooth. Spoon some of it  into a glass, add ice and then top it with sparkling lime flavoured water. Finally, garnish with lime and mint. Enjoy your yummy citrus drink!

