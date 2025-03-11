Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2870887https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-common-foods-that-are-secretly-bad-for-you-2870887
NewsPhotos7 Common Foods That Are Secretly Bad for You 7 Common Foods That Are Secretly Bad for You
photoDetails

7 Common Foods That Are Secretly Bad for You

Not all foods marketed as healthy are as beneficial as they seem. While they may have some nutritious ingredients, hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, or excessive processing can make them less ideal for your diet. Here’s a look at some commonly misunderstood "healthy" foods and why they might not be as good as you think

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Granola

1/8
Granola

 Granola may contain oats and nuts, but it’s often loaded with added sugars and unhealthy fats. A standard serving can pack up to 40 grams of carbohydrates, mostly from sugar

Follow Us

Flavored Yogurt

2/8
Flavored Yogurt

 Flavored yogurts, though seemingly healthy, are often high in sugar. A single serving can contain up to 30 grams of carbohydrates, making it more dessert-like than nutritious.

Follow Us

Fruit Snacks

3/8
Fruit Snacks

 Despite claims of "real fruit juice," fruit snacks are typically high in sugar and low in actual fruit content. They may also include harmful additives like corn syrup and trans fats.

Follow Us

Sandwich Wraps

4/8
Sandwich Wraps

 Wraps, thought to be a healthier bread substitute, are dense in simple carbohydrates, which can spike blood sugar levels. Many contain more carbs than traditional bread.

Follow Us

High Sugar Fruit Juices and Smoothies

5/8
High Sugar Fruit Juices and Smoothies

Commercial fruit juices and smoothies often have added sugars akin to soda. Even homemade versions can be problematic if not made with 100% fruit.

Follow Us

Margarine

6/8
Margarine

Margarine is made from processed oils and may contain trans fats, which harm heart health. Opt for natural fats like butter or olive oil instead.

Follow Us

Processed Gluten-Free Foods

7/8
Processed Gluten-Free Foods

Gluten-free doesn’t always mean healthy. Many processed gluten-free products are high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and calories, making them just as detrimental as their gluten-containing counterparts.

 

Follow Us

Disclaimer

8/8
Disclaimer

 

(This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

 

Follow Us
Unhealthy Foodssurprising health riskscommon food mistakesNutrition mythsHealthy eating tipsfood warningshidden health dangers.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Unhealthy Foods
7 Common Foods That Are Secretly Bad for You
camera icon7
title
International dessert
7 Heavenly International Desserts For Every Sweet Tooth
camera icon5
title
Auto news
7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh – The Last One Gives 26 kmpl Mileage! Two Diesel SUVs Included
camera icon10
title
Holi 2025
Unique Holi Traditions Across India You Must Experience Once
camera icon8
title
EPFO
Can You Link Two Bank Accounts To Your PF Account? – How Long Does EPFO Take To Approve KYC Updates? Check Required Documents
NEWS ON ONE CLICK