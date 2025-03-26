7 Common Garden Flowers with Surprising Health Benefits

photoDetails

These common garden flowers such as Calendula, Lavender, Nasturtium, Chamomile, Echinacea, Roses and Hibiscus are not only beautiful but they also offer a variety of health benefits which range from boosting your immune system to help you relax and soothe your skin. They’re pretty easy to grow and can be included in your diet via teas, food or skincare for natural healing.