7 Common Garden Flowers with Surprising Health Benefits
7 Common Garden Flowers with Surprising Health Benefits


These common garden flowers such as Calendula, Lavender, Nasturtium, Chamomile, Echinacea, Roses and Hibiscus are not only beautiful but they also offer a variety of health benefits which range from boosting your immune system to help you relax and soothe your skin. They’re pretty easy to grow and can be included in your diet via teas, food or skincare for natural healing.

 

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Calendula

Calendula

 Calendula is pretty great for soothing the skin and healing minor cuts. You can also add its petals to garnish salads or soups for a pop of color. It grows comfortably in the sun and doesn’t have any fancy soil requirement.

Lavender

Lavender

 Lavender is well-known for helping relieve stress and help one sleep. Its scent is calming and it’s often used in cooking. This flower loves the sun and well-drained soil and can survive with little water once it's settled properly.

Nasturtium

Nasturtium

 Nasturtiums are not only pretty but they are also edible or at least its flowers and leaves are. They’re good for fighting off bacteria and fungi. These plants grow well in the sun or even partial shade and can keep pests away.

Chamomile

Chamomile

 Chamomile flowers make for the perfect calming tea that helps with both digestion and relaxation. It also has certain anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Chamomile loves the sun and needs well-drained soil. Best part? Picking its flowers only boosts its growth.

 

Echinacea

Echinacea

 

 Echinacea is also called coneflower and it's famous for boosting the immune system and fighting off colds. It’s pretty easy to grow in full sun with a system of well-drained soil and add a beautiful splash of purple to your garden.

Roses

Roses

 Roses are not just for decoration but they’re also edible and medicinal. You can use rose petals to make syrups or teas as they are packed with vitamin C to support your immune system. Keep them pruned for a healthy growth and blooms.

 

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers are perfect for making your own tangy tea that’s also rich in antioxidants. Its tea helps to lower blood pressure and supports liver health. With the help of regular pruning, this plant looks good and encourages new growth.

DISCLAIMER

DISCLAIMER

 

(This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

 

