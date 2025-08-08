Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943084https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-delicious-desserts-to-make-your-raksha-bandhan-celebration-sweeter-and-more-memorable-2943084
NewsPhotos7 Delicious Desserts To Make Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration Sweeter And More Memorable
photoDetails

7 Delicious Desserts To Make Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration Sweeter And More Memorable

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 with a touch of sweetness by preparing these 7 delicious desserts. From traditional Indian sweets to modern fusion treats, these recipes are perfect to share with siblings and family. Each dessert is easy to make at home, ensuring your Rakhi celebration is filled with love and flavour.

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Raksha Bandhan

1/9
Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings with love, laughter, and of course, delicious food. No celebration is complete without something sweet, and in 2025, why not prepare mouth-watering desserts at home to make the day extra special? Here are some delightful treats you can easily whip up for your Rakhi celebration.

Follow Us

Gulab Jamun

2/9
Gulab Jamun

A timeless Indian sweet, gulab jamun is loved by everyone. Soft, melt-in-the-mouth dumplings soaked in fragrant sugar syrup make for the perfect festive treat. You can prepare them in advance so they’re ready to serve when guests arrive.

Follow Us

Kaju Katli

3/9
Kaju Katli

This diamond-shaped cashew delight is a Rakhi favorite. Made with cashews, sugar, and ghee, kaju katli is rich, festive, and surprisingly easy to make at home with just a few ingredients.

Follow Us

Rasmalai

4/9
Rasmalai

For a dessert that’s light yet indulgent, rasmalai is a great choice. Soft paneer patties soaked in saffron-flavored milk and garnished with pistachios will add a royal touch to your Rakhi celebrations.

Follow Us

Besan Ladoo

5/9
Besan Ladoo

A simple but crowd-pleasing dessert, besan ladoos are made from roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar. They have a rich aroma and are perfect for preparing in batches for family gatherings.

Follow Us

Phirni

6/9
Phirni

This creamy rice-based dessert is served chilled and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Phirni is a refreshing treat for a summer Rakhi and can be made in advance to save time.

Follow Us

Chocolate Truffles

7/9
Chocolate Truffles

For a modern twist, try chocolate truffles. These bite-sized treats are made with chocolate ganache and can be coated in cocoa powder, nuts, or sprinkles for variety. Kids and adults alike will enjoy them.

Follow Us

Jalebi

8/9
Jalebi

Crispy on the outside and soaked in sweet syrup, jalebis are a festive favorite. Serve them hot for the best experience, paired with rabri for an extra indulgent touch.

Follow Us

9/9

Making desserts at home for Raksha Bandhan 2025 not only adds a personal touch to the celebration but also brings everyone together in the joy of cooking and sharing. Whether you prefer traditional Indian sweets or modern fusion treats, these recipes will make your Rakhi table look (and taste) spectacular.

Follow Us
Raksha Bandhan 2025 dessertsRakhi sweet recipestraditional Indian sweets for Rakhieasy Raksha Bandhan dessertsfestive desserts for siblingshomemade Rakhi treatsRaksha Bandhan celebration ideassweet recipes for Rakhimodern Raksha Bandhan sweetsfestive dessert ideas
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
4 Mumbai Indians' Players Who Are Likely To Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And...
camera icon15
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 10,50,00,00,000 Empire: BCCI Earnings, IPL, Car, Business And More - Check Million Dollar Journey
camera icon9
title
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Meet Adhila & Noora, Muslim Same-Sex Couple From Saudi Arabia Who Fled Home Fought In Kerala HC- Know All About Their Love Story
camera icon9
title
athletes on OnlyFans
Tymal Mills To Paige Vanzant : Top 8 Athletes On Adult Site 'OnlyFans', Earned More in 24 Hours Than Their Whole Career
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man Who Once Lived In Slum, Lost His Father At 16, Sold Milk To Survive—Now Owns Rs 2,08,30,00,00,000 Fortune; He Is….
NEWS ON ONE CLICK