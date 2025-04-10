7 DIY Yoghurt Face Masks For Glowing And Healthy Skin

2 / 8

Ingredients:

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

Why it works: Honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture, while yoghurt gently exfoliates and soothes the skin.

How to use: Mix the two ingredients, apply evenly on your face, and leave on for 15–20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel soft and visibly more radiant.