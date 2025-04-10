Advertisement
7 DIY Yoghurt Face Masks For Glowing And Healthy Skin

When it comes to skincare, sometimes the best solutions are already in your kitchen. Yoghurt, a probiotic-rich ingredient, is not just a healthy snack—it’s also a skincare superstar. Packed with lactic acid, calcium, and zinc, yoghurt helps to exfoliate, hydrate, and brighten your skin naturally. If you're aiming for that fresh, dewy glow, try one of these easy and effective DIY yoghurt face masks.
Updated:Apr 10, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Yoghurt is a humble yet powerful ingredient that can transform your skincare routine. With just a few natural additions, you can tailor it to your skin's specific needs and achieve that healthy, glowing complexion—no spa appointment necessary!

1. Yoghurt and Honey Mask – For Hydration and Glow

1. Yoghurt and Honey Mask – For Hydration and Glow

Ingredients:

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

Why it works: Honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture, while yoghurt gently exfoliates and soothes the skin.

How to use: Mix the two ingredients, apply evenly on your face, and leave on for 15–20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel soft and visibly more radiant.

2. Yoghurt and Turmeric Mask – For Brightening

2. Yoghurt and Turmeric Mask – For Brightening

Ingredients:

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

½ tsp turmeric powder

Why it works: Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening properties. Combined with yoghurt, it helps reduce dark spots and evens out skin tone.

How to use: Apply to clean skin and leave it on for 10–15 minutes. Rinse well (turmeric can stain, so be gentle!). Use once a week.

3. Yoghurt and Oatmeal Mask – For Exfoliation

3. Yoghurt and Oatmeal Mask – For Exfoliation

Ingredients:

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp ground oats

Why it works: Oatmeal is a gentle exfoliant that soothes irritation and removes dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth and fresh.

How to use: Mix into a paste and apply in circular motions. Leave it for 15 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

4. Yoghurt and Lemon Juice Mask – For Acne-Prone Skin

4. Yoghurt and Lemon Juice Mask – For Acne-Prone Skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tsp lemon juice

Why it works: Lemon juice acts as a natural astringent and helps fight acne-causing bacteria, while yoghurt calms and hydrates.

How to use: Apply carefully (avoid open wounds or sensitive skin). Leave for 10 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Use no more than once a week.

5. Yoghurt and Aloe Vera Mask – For Soothing Irritated Skin

5. Yoghurt and Aloe Vera Mask – For Soothing Irritated Skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

Why it works: Aloe vera cools and calms irritated or sunburned skin, while yoghurt adds moisture and a gentle exfoliating touch.

How to use: Apply and leave on for 15–20 minutes. Rinse with cool water. Ideal after sun exposure.

6. Yoghurt and Cucumber Mask – For Refreshing Tired Skin

6. Yoghurt and Cucumber Mask – For Refreshing Tired Skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp cucumber juice or grated cucumber

Why it works: Cucumber is ultra-refreshing and hydrating. This combo revives dull, tired-looking skin and reduces puffiness.

How to use: Blend ingredients, apply generously, and leave on for 15 minutes. Rinse with cool water.

7. Yoghurt and Banana Mask – For Dry Skin

7. Yoghurt and Banana Mask – For Dry Skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp yoghurt

½ ripe banana, mashed

Why it works: Banana is rich in vitamins and deeply nourishes dry skin. Yoghurt adds a boost of hydration and exfoliates gently.

How to use: Apply the smooth paste to your face, relax for 20 minutes, then rinse. Enjoy the baby-soft skin!

