7 Easy DIY Packs For Glossy, Healthy Monsoon Hair Spa At Home For That Ultimate Shine

7 / 8

Egg + Lemon Hair Pack

It is best for the oily scalp, volume & bounce. The main ingredients are 1 whole egg and, juice of half a lemon. Beat the egg and mix in lemon juice. Apply to scalp and hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes, and it works as egg provides protein and biotin for strong hair. Lemon clarifies the scalp and balances excess oil and especially useful in monsoons.