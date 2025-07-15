7 Easy DIY Packs For Glossy, Healthy Monsoon Hair Spa At Home For That Ultimate Shine
Tame the frizz and revive your locks this rainy season with these 7 easy DIY monsoon hair spa packs. Made from natural, kitchen-friendly ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, yogurt, and honey, these 7 at-home treatments deeply nourish, hydrate, and add a glossy shine to dull hair. Each pack from these 7 packs targets common monsoon hair issues such as dryness, scalp itchiness, and lack of volume. Treat your hair with these 7 simple yet effective spa solutions for healthy, lustrous results.
Aloe Vera + Coconut Oil Hair Pack
It is best for the deep hydration & taming frizz, main ingredients are 2 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel and 1 tbsp cold-pressed coconut oil. Blend aloe vera gel to remove lumps. Mix with coconut oil. Apply evenly on scalp and hair strands using a brush or fingers. Leave it on for 30–45 minutes. It works as aloe vera moisturizes and soothes the scalp while coconut oil deeply nourishes dry, frizzy hair, which is common during humid monsoons.
Yogurt + Honey Hair Mask
This is best for dandruff control & soft texture and the main ingredients are 2 tbsp plain yogurt and 1 tbsp raw honey. Whisk yogurt and honey together until smooth. Apply to your scalp and hair length and leave it on for: 25–30 minutes. This works as yogurt contains natural lactic acid that cleanses the scalp gently. Honey adds moisture and shine while fighting frizz and flakiness.
Banana + Olive Oil Mask
This is best for the damaged, frizzy hair and ingredients used are 1 ripe banana, 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Mash the banana into a fine paste. Mix with olive oil. Apply to hair (avoid scalp if oily) and leave it on for 30–40 minutes. It works as banana is rich in potassium and vitamins that restore elasticity, while olive oil repairs and seals moisture into strands.
Fenugreek (Methi) + Curd Hair Pack
This is best for the hair fall, itchy scalp and ingredients used are 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds and 3 tbsp curd. Soak fenugreek overnight and grind into a fine paste. Mix with curd and apply to scalp and roots and leave it on for 30–45 minutes. It works as fenugreek is antibacterial and promotes hair growth, while curd cools the scalp and strengthens follicles.
Neem + Tulsi Hair Pack
This is best for the scalp infections & dandruff. Main ingredients used are 1 tbsp neem leaves paste, 1 tbsp tulsi (basil) paste and 2 tbsp water or curd. Grind fresh neem and tulsi leaves into a paste. Mix with water or curd for a spreadable consistency. Leave it on for 20–25 minutes. This works as both neem and tulsi have antifungal and antibacterial properties, perfect for humid weather that causes scalp buildup.
Hibiscus + Curry Leaves Hair Mask
It is best for the hair growth & natural shine, main ingredients are 5 hibiscus flowers or 2 tbsp hibiscus powder, 10 curry leaves and water or yogurt to blend. Blend hibiscus flowers and curry leaves into a paste with a little water or yogurt. Apply root to tip. Leave it on for 30 minutes. It works as hibiscus stimulates dormant hair follicles and improves thickness. Curry leaves contain proteins and antioxidants that prevent hair loss.
Egg + Lemon Hair Pack
It is best for the oily scalp, volume & bounce. The main ingredients are 1 whole egg and, juice of half a lemon. Beat the egg and mix in lemon juice. Apply to scalp and hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes, and it works as egg provides protein and biotin for strong hair. Lemon clarifies the scalp and balances excess oil and especially useful in monsoons.
DISCLAIMER:-
DISCLAIMER: This photo gallery is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.
