7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
Craving a sweet, refreshing treat that’s perfect for any time of the day? Making chocolate popsicles at home is easier than you think! With just a few simple ingredients and seven easy steps, you can whip up delicious, creamy chocolate popsicles that everyone will love. Whether it’s a hot summer day or you just want a guilt-free dessert, these homemade popsicles are a fun and tasty way to cool down. Let’s dive in and get started!
Step 1 - Heat the Milk
Pour the milk into a saucepan and heat on low flame. Don't let it boil!
Step 2 - Mix Cocoa and Sugar
Whisk cocoa powder and sugar together to avoid lumps.
Step 3 - Combine with Milk
Slowly add the cocoa-sugar mix into the milk and stir well.
Step 4 - Add Melted Chocolate & Vanilla
Stir in melted chocolate and vanilla for extra richness.
Step 5 - Pour into Molds
Let the mixture cool slightly, then pour into popsicle molds.
Step 6 - Freeze the Popsicles
Insert sticks and freeze for at least 4-6 hours.
Step 7 - Unmold & Enjoy!
Run the mold under warm water for easy removal.
7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
7 Easy Steps To Make Chocolate Popsicles At Home
Trending Photos