7 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Smell Divine (No Candles)

photoDetails

english

2933583

Want your home to smell heavenly without relying on scented candles? These 7 easy tips will transform your space using natural, quick and DIY methods. From simmering stovetop potpourri to placing essential oil diffusers in key spots, each step adds a burst of freshness and also calmness to your space. Use herbs, baking soda hacks, citrus peels, and more to create a lasting aroma to your space. And these 7 tricks or DIYs are perfect for every room and these tricks are safe, affordable and not required scented candles.