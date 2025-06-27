7 Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Help In Hair Growth - In Pics
7 Yoga Asanas That Help In Hair Growth: If you want supple and healthy hair, check out the list of yoga asanas which might be beneficial for you!
7 Yoga Asanas That Help In Hair Growth: If you want supple and healthy hair, check out the list of yoga asanas which might be beneficial for you. Note: The yoga asanas should be performed under the guidance of a certified trainer or expert. (Pic Courtesy: Freepik)
Vajrasana
This yoga asana reduces stress levels and prevents hair fall caused by stress-induced conditions.
Uttanasana
Uttanasana or the camel pose relaxes muscles and helps in increasing oxygen levels and blood flow to the head. This, in turn, makes hair follicles stronger.
Sasangasana
Sasangasana helps in relieving tension in the neck and upper back. These can contribute to hair loss when under stress. (Representational image used)
Sarvangasana
The inverted pose affects the blood flow to the scalp, revitalizing the hair follicles and promoting healthy hair growth.
Kapalabhati Pranayama
Kapalabhati Pranayama cleanses the whole head and boosts the oxygen supply, lowering free radicals.It fosters hair growth.
Balasana
Balasana aids in fighting two major causes of hair fall - stress and digestion.
Adho Mukha Svanasana
While performing this asana, the blood flow to the scalp is stimulated, promoting hair growth.
