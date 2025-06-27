Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923056https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-easy-yoga-asanas-that-can-help-in-hair-growth-in-pics-2923056
NewsPhotos7 Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Help In Hair Growth - In Pics
photoDetails

7 Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Help In Hair Growth - In Pics

7 Yoga Asanas That Help In Hair Growth: If you want supple and healthy hair, check out the list of yoga asanas which might be beneficial for you!

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Follow Us

7 Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Help In Hair Growth - In Pics

1/8
7 Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Help In Hair Growth - In Pics

7 Yoga Asanas That Help In Hair Growth: If you want supple and healthy hair, check out the list of yoga asanas which might be beneficial for you. Note: The yoga asanas should be performed under the guidance of a certified trainer or expert. (Pic Courtesy: Freepik)

Follow Us

Vajrasana

2/8
Vajrasana

This yoga asana reduces stress levels and prevents hair fall caused by stress-induced conditions. 

 

Follow Us

Uttanasana

3/8
Uttanasana

Uttanasana or the camel pose relaxes muscles and helps in increasing oxygen levels and blood flow to the head. This, in turn, makes hair follicles stronger. 

 

Follow Us

Sasangasana

4/8
Sasangasana

Sasangasana helps in relieving tension in the neck and upper back. These can contribute to hair loss when under stress. (Representational image used)

Follow Us

Sarvangasana

5/8
Sarvangasana

The inverted pose affects the blood flow to the scalp, revitalizing the hair follicles and promoting healthy hair growth. 

 

Follow Us

Kapalabhati Pranayama

6/8
Kapalabhati Pranayama

Kapalabhati Pranayama cleanses the whole head and boosts the oxygen supply, lowering free radicals.It fosters hair growth. 

 

Follow Us

Balasana

7/8
Balasana

Balasana aids in fighting two major causes of hair fall - stress and digestion.

 

Follow Us

Adho Mukha Svanasana

8/8
Adho Mukha Svanasana

While performing this asana, the blood flow to the scalp is stimulated, promoting hair growth.

 

Follow Us
7 Yoga Asanas For Hair Growthyoga asanas for hair growthSarvangasanaUttanasanavajrasanaSasangasanaBalasanaEasy Yoga Asanassimple yoga asanashealth tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK