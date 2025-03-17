Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Foods You Should Never Store in the Fridge 7 Foods You Should Never Store in the Fridge
7 Foods You Should Never Store in the Fridge

Refrigeration might seem like the go-to solution for preserving food, but not everything thrives in the cold! From enhancing flavor to maintaining texture, proper storage can make all the difference. Discover the everyday items that actually fare better outside the fridge.

Updated:Mar 18, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Tomatoes

1/7
Tomatoes

Cold temperatures can cause tomatoes to lose their flavor and become mushy. It's best to store them at room temperature to maintain their texture and taste.

Onions

2/7
Onions

Refrigeration can make onions soft and moldy due to moisture absorption. Store them in a cool, dry place with good ventilation.

Garlic

3/7
Garlic

Garlic can sprout and become rubbery if refrigerated. It's best stored in a dry, cool spot to preserve its flavor and texture.

Bananas

4/7
Bananas

Refrigeration slows down the ripening process of bananas, but it can also cause the skin to turn brown. Store them at room temperature if you prefer them unblemished.

Avocados

5/7
Avocados

Unripe avocados should be stored at room temperature to ripen properly. Once ripe, they can be stored in the fridge for a few days.

Honey

6/7
Honey

Honey can crystallize and become hard if stored in the fridge. It's best kept at room temperature in a dry place.

Bread

7/7
Bread

Storing bread in the refrigerator causes it to dry out and become stale more quickly. Keep it at room temperature in a sealed bag or bread box.

food storage tipsKitchen HacksAvoid RefrigerationSmart Food StorageFood preservationHealthy livingPantry EssentialsFood Care TipsHome Hacks.
