7 Forgotten Rainy Day Recipes From Indian Grandmas

7 Forgotten Rainy Day Recipes From Indian Grandmas that brings back the nostalgic magic of monsoon comfort food that has passed down through generations. These 7 time-honored dishes were once staples during the rainy days.They are rich in warmth, tradition, and flavor. From piping hot pakoras and tangy rasams to rustic snacks and hearty stews, each recipe reflects the culinary wisdom of Indian grandmothers. Using seasonal ingredients and simple techniques, these 7 forgotten gems promise to soothe your soul and satisfy your cravings. These are perfect for cozy rainy evenings, this collection celebrates the essence of homemade goodness.

Anaika Sohal | Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

Azhagar Kovil Dosai: 1 / 7 This dish is thick and crispy doasai from the temples of Madurai is made with a fermented batter of rice and urad dal. It is often seasoned with pepper and cumin. And this traditional is cooked in cast iron pans. This dish from grandma's kitchen has a distinct earthy flavor. Azhagar Kovil Dosai is served with coconut chutney or podi.It is considered as a monsoon comfort food that once graced temple kitchens.

Patoleo: 2 / 7 This dish from Goa is made during monsoons and it's a sweet dish of rice flour stuffed with jaggery and coconut then wrapped in turmeric leaves and steamed. The leaves infuse a unique aroma that makes every bite nostalgic. Whereas Grandmothers at home would prepare it with care during festivals or rainy evenings and served warm with a dollop of ghee.

Thalipeeth: 3 / 7 This dish is from Maharashtra, a hearty, multi-grain flatbread made from a mix of flours like jowar, bajra, and besan. Thalipeeth is often spiced with onions, green chillies, and coriander and this dish is a pan-roasted until crisp and served with white butter or yogurt. This quick dish is from Grandma's kitchen to pass away the rainy blues.

Pakhala Bhata: 4 / 7 This dish is from Odisha made from fermented rice soaked in water and curd. A dish that is cooling, probiotic-rich, and perfect during the monsoon. Pakhala Bhata is usually eaten with fried vegetables, pickle, and green chillies. It's a soothing dish grandmothers swore by.

Bajra Raab: 5 / 7 A Rajasthani: This Rajasthani or Gujarati warm drink is made from bajra flour, ghee, jaggery, and dry ginger and this dish was grandma's remedy for cold and damp days. It is served hot and it strengthens immunity and soothes the throat. This dish was once common during rains now this nourishing drink is now rarely found outside traditional households.

Moong Dal Pakodi Kadhi: 6 / 7 This dish is popular in Uttar Pradesh and is made from crispy moong dal fritters with a tangy yogurt-based gravy and during the rainy evenings in different households often meant frying pakodis while the kadhi simmered slowly on the stove and best served with steamed rice.