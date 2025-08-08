7 Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Feature On Your Instagram Story With Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan 2025
Celebrate the unbreakable bond between siblings this Raksha Bandhan 2025 with timeless Bollywood melodies. From classic tunes to emotional hits, these songs perfectly capture the love, fun, and nostalgia of the festival. Add them to your Instagram story to express your heartfelt emotions in the most beautiful way. Let the music speak for your sibling love this Rakhi!
Raksha Bandhan is all about cherishing the unbreakable bond between siblings, and nothing captures that emotion better than Bollywood songs. Whether you’re posting a throwback picture, a fun reel, or a heartfelt video, these timeless melodies will instantly add warmth and nostalgia to your Instagram story.
Here are 7 evergreen Bollywood songs that beautifully express the love between brothers and sisters, perfect for this special day.
Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko – Choti Behan (1959)
A classic that still melts hearts, this song beautifully portrays the emotions of a sister tying a rakhi to her brother. The heartfelt lyrics and soft tune make it a perfect choice for an emotional Rakhi story.
Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se – Resham Ki Dori (1974)
This soulful song captures the protective and loving nature of a brother, promising to always stand by his sister. It’s ideal for expressing deep sibling love on social media.
Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda – Kaajal (1965)
Filled with innocence and affection, this song is a sister’s sweet tribute to her brother, comparing him to the moon and stars. A perfect choice for those wanting a nostalgic vibe.
Hum Behno Ko Liye – Anjaana (1969)
This cheerful track celebrates sisterly bonds and the joy of togetherness. If you have multiple sisters or want a happy, playful reel, this is the one to use.
Phoolon Ka Taron Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)
One of the most iconic brother-sister songs in Bollywood, it’s a celebration of the precious bond between siblings. Its timeless lyrics make it a must-have for Raksha Bandhan posts.
Bhai Behen Ka Pyar – Farz (1967)
This song emphasizes the pure and unconditional love between brothers and sisters. A perfect fit if you want your story to be full of heartfelt emotions.
Dhaagon Se Baandhaa – Raksha Bandhan (2022)
A recent addition to Raksha Bandhan playlists, this emotional track captures the essence of the festival in a modern, melodious way. Great for pairing with fresh, vibrant reels.
As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025, let these timeless Bollywood songs add a touch of emotion, nostalgia, and joy to your Instagram stories. Whether you choose a soulful melody that brings back childhood memories or a peppy tune that captures your playful bond, these tracks will perfectly express the love between siblings.
So, go ahead, pair your precious moments with the perfect song and make this Rakhi celebration unforgettable — both in your heart and on your feed.
