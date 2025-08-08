Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943177https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-heartwarming-bollywood-songs-to-feature-on-your-instagram-story-with-your-siblings-this-raksha-bandhan-2025-2943177
NewsPhotos7 Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Feature On Your Instagram Story With Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan 2025
photoDetails

7 Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Feature On Your Instagram Story With Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan 2025

Celebrate the unbreakable bond between siblings this Raksha Bandhan 2025 with timeless Bollywood melodies. From classic tunes to emotional hits, these songs perfectly capture the love, fun, and nostalgia of the festival. Add them to your Instagram story to express your heartfelt emotions in the most beautiful way. Let the music speak for your sibling love this Rakhi!

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

Raksha Bandhan is all about cherishing the unbreakable bond between siblings, and nothing captures that emotion better than Bollywood songs. Whether you’re posting a throwback picture, a fun reel, or a heartfelt video, these timeless melodies will instantly add warmth and nostalgia to your Instagram story. 

Here are 7 evergreen Bollywood songs that beautifully express the love between brothers and sisters, perfect for this special day.

Follow Us

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko – Choti Behan (1959)

2/9
Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko – Choti Behan (1959)

A classic that still melts hearts, this song beautifully portrays the emotions of a sister tying a rakhi to her brother. The heartfelt lyrics and soft tune make it a perfect choice for an emotional Rakhi story.

Follow Us

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se – Resham Ki Dori (1974)

3/9
Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se – Resham Ki Dori (1974)

This soulful song captures the protective and loving nature of a brother, promising to always stand by his sister. It’s ideal for expressing deep sibling love on social media.

Follow Us

Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda – Kaajal (1965)

4/9
Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda – Kaajal (1965)

Filled with innocence and affection, this song is a sister’s sweet tribute to her brother, comparing him to the moon and stars. A perfect choice for those wanting a nostalgic vibe.

Follow Us

Hum Behno Ko Liye – Anjaana (1969)

5/9
Hum Behno Ko Liye – Anjaana (1969)

This cheerful track celebrates sisterly bonds and the joy of togetherness. If you have multiple sisters or want a happy, playful reel, this is the one to use.

Follow Us

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

6/9
Phoolon Ka Taron Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

One of the most iconic brother-sister songs in Bollywood, it’s a celebration of the precious bond between siblings. Its timeless lyrics make it a must-have for Raksha Bandhan posts.

Follow Us

Bhai Behen Ka Pyar – Farz (1967)

7/9
Bhai Behen Ka Pyar – Farz (1967)

This song emphasizes the pure and unconditional love between brothers and sisters. A perfect fit if you want your story to be full of heartfelt emotions.

Follow Us

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa – Raksha Bandhan (2022)

8/9
Dhaagon Se Baandhaa – Raksha Bandhan (2022)

A recent addition to Raksha Bandhan playlists, this emotional track captures the essence of the festival in a modern, melodious way. Great for pairing with fresh, vibrant reels.

Follow Us

9/9

As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025, let these timeless Bollywood songs add a touch of emotion, nostalgia, and joy to your Instagram stories. Whether you choose a soulful melody that brings back childhood memories or a peppy tune that captures your playful bond, these tracks will perfectly express the love between siblings.

So, go ahead, pair your precious moments with the perfect song and make this Rakhi celebration unforgettable — both in your heart and on your feed.

Follow Us
Raksha Bandhan 2025 songsBollywood songs for siblingsbrother-sister love songsRakhi Instagram story songsheartwarming Raksha Bandhan songsbhai behen Bollywood playlistRakhi celebration songsemotional sibling songs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Raksha Bandhan 2025 songs
7 Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Feature On Your Instagram Story With Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan 2025
camera icon11
title
Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 squad
Pakistan's Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan Returns, Shadab Khan Out, Fakhar Zaman Doubtful
camera icon10
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 8 Playful And Heartwarming Sibling Challenges To Create Unforgettable Rakhi Memories
camera icon11
title
Auto news
India's 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2025 - THIS Rs 6.84 Lakh Car Beats Creta, Swift, Wagon R, Ertiga And More
camera icon9
title
Roger Federer net worth
Happy Birthday Roger Federer : Rs 1,300,000,000 Net Worth, $300 Million Contract, Married To Tennis Player, Know It All
NEWS ON ONE CLICK