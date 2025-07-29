7 High Fibre Foods To Keep You Satisfied Without The Extra Calories
Beat evening cravings with these fibre-rich foods that keep you full without extra calories and support overall health.
Evening cravings can often sabotage even the best-intentioned healthy eating plans. But rather than reaching for high-calorie snacks, choosing foods naturally high in fibre can help you stay full for longer without adding extra calories to your diet.
Here are seven fibre-rich foods you can include in your diet to stay full and nourished:
Sprouts Salad
Sprouts are packed with fibre and protein. Toss them with chopped vegetables, a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of spices for a crunchy, satisfying salad that’s low in calories but full of flavour.
Boiled Chana (Chickpeas)
Chickpeas are loaded with fibre, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps hunger at bay. Season with a little salt and lemon juice for a simple yet delicious snack.
Avocado
Besides being high in fibre, avocados are rich in vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, vitamin E and various B vitamins. They’re a nutrient-dense addition to salads or spreads.
Sweet Potatoes
Naturally sweet and filling, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of fibre. They can replace bread or fried snacks when cravings strike. Simply roast or steam them with a sprinkle of herbs and salt for a warm, satisfying treat.
Quinoa
Quinoa is a whole grain with a high fibre content that supports healthy digestion. It also provides complete protein, making it especially valuable for vegetarians and vegans.
Popcorn
Air-popped popcorn is surprisingly rich in fibre and very low in calories, as long as you skip the butter and heavy seasoning. A bowl can easily satisfy your urge to snack without guilt.
Pumpkin Seeds
Crunchy and nutritious, pumpkin seeds offer a good amount of fibre, healthy fats, and minerals such as magnesium and zinc. A small handful makes a perfect snack to help curb hunger.
Conclusion
Evening cravings don’t have to derail your healthy eating habits. By choosing fibre-rich foods, you can stay full and satisfied without piling on extra calories. Moreover, these natural, nutrient-dense options not only help manage hunger but also support digestion and overall well-being.
