NewsPhotos7 Hot Bodycon Dresses By Vaani Kapoor That Redefine Fashion Goals
7 Hot Bodycon Dresses By Vaani Kapoor That Redefine Fashion Goals

From slaying every outfit to making them trendsetting, Vaani Kapoor knows how to shine in each look. Here are seven hot-to-handle outfits from her wardrobe that are trendsetters and worth adding to your collection. 
Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Gorgeous In Green

1/7
Gorgeous In Green

Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in this mint green dress, setting the trendy outfit must-have for partyhead. 

The Showstopper

2/7
The Showstopper

Vaani Kapoor turned heads in this black mini bodycon dress, leaving no room for doubt—it's the perfect date night look!

Hotness Alert!

3/7
Hotness Alert!

Vaani Kapoor flaunts her curves in a sheer dark black and moss-colored fancy cut bodycon dress—a hot-to-handle look!

Shine In Blue

4/7
Shine In Blue

Vaani Kapoor's shimmery look exudes diva vibes—an ultimate style to dazzle on a starry night!

Bold In Brown

5/7
Bold In Brown

Vaani Kapoor slayed in this brown bodycon slit dress, making it a trendy style to add to your collection. 

OOTD Look

6/7
OOTD Look

Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in this black mini bodycon dress featuring side orange flowers and unique cutouts. 

White Glam

7/7
White Glam

Vaani Kapoor served looks in this white slit and shimmery bodycon dress—a must-recreate style for any party. 

Vaani KapoorCelebs Hot Bodycon Dressesvaani kapoor picsvaani kapoor hot picsVaani Kapoor Unseen PicsLifestyleCelebs LookDate Night Outfit Inspo
