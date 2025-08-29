7 Hot Bodycon Dresses By Vaani Kapoor That Redefine Fashion Goals
Gorgeous In Green
Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in this mint green dress, setting the trendy outfit must-have for partyhead.
The Showstopper
Vaani Kapoor turned heads in this black mini bodycon dress, leaving no room for doubt—it's the perfect date night look!
Hotness Alert!
Vaani Kapoor flaunts her curves in a sheer dark black and moss-colored fancy cut bodycon dress—a hot-to-handle look!
Shine In Blue
Vaani Kapoor's shimmery look exudes diva vibes—an ultimate style to dazzle on a starry night!
Bold In Brown
Vaani Kapoor slayed in this brown bodycon slit dress, making it a trendy style to add to your collection.
OOTD Look
Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in this black mini bodycon dress featuring side orange flowers and unique cutouts.
White Glam
Vaani Kapoor served looks in this white slit and shimmery bodycon dress—a must-recreate style for any party.
Trending Photos