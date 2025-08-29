photoDetails

7 Hot Bodycon Dresses By Vaani Kapoor That Redefine Fashion Goals

From slaying every outfit to making them trendsetting, Vaani Kapoor knows how to shine in each look. Here are seven hot-to-handle outfits from her wardrobe that are trendsetters and worth adding to your collection.

Aditi Rana | Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 08:41 PM IST

Gorgeous In Green 1 / 7 Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in this mint green dress, setting the trendy outfit must-have for partyhead.

The Showstopper 2 / 7 Vaani Kapoor turned heads in this black mini bodycon dress, leaving no room for doubt—it's the perfect date night look!

Hotness Alert! 3 / 7 Vaani Kapoor flaunts her curves in a sheer dark black and moss-colored fancy cut bodycon dress—a hot-to-handle look!

Shine In Blue 4 / 7 Vaani Kapoor's shimmery look exudes diva vibes—an ultimate style to dazzle on a starry night!

Bold In Brown 5 / 7 Vaani Kapoor slayed in this brown bodycon slit dress, making it a trendy style to add to your collection.

OOTD Look 6 / 7 Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in this black mini bodycon dress featuring side orange flowers and unique cutouts.