2 / 14

1. Zermatt, Switzerland – Where Alpine Dreams Come True

Why Go in July: July in Zermatt is pure magic. The snow still caps the higher Alps, but the lower trails are open for hiking, paragliding, and cable car rides.

Zermatt lies at the foot of the Matterhorn and is a car-free village where time slows down. Whether it’s riding the Gornergrat Railway or hiking through flower-laden meadows with glacier views, Zermatt offers a Swiss fairy tale with every turn. Plus, Indian travelers will love the scenic charm that echoes Bollywood's love affair with the Alps.

Top Experiences:

1. Gornergrat Train ride

2. Glacier Paradise at Klein Matterhorn

3. Walk through charming Alpine villages