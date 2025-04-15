Advertisement
7 International Romantic Destinations For Couples To Visit In May 2025 For Perfect Getaway

May is the perfect time for couples to travel, offering great weather and peaceful escapes before the summer crowds. These 7 romantic international destinations are ideal for honeymoons, anniversaries, or a dreamy getaway together.

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Planning a dreamy escape with your partner? May is the perfect month to travel—think pleasant weather, fewer crowds, and just the right time before the summer rush. Whether you're celebrating a honeymoon, anniversary, or just craving a romantic break together, these 7 international destinations promise unforgettable memories. From scenic beaches to fairy-tale towns, here's where lovebirds should fly to in May 2025 for the ultimate romantic getaway.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Why It’s Perfect in May: The weather is warm but not scorching, flowers are in full bloom, and crowds are still manageable before the summer high season kicks in.

Romantic Highlights: - Sunset boat rides along the coast   - Candlelit dinners in Positano or Ravello   - Exploring cliffside villages with gelato in hand  

Pro tip: Rent a scooter and explore the charming coastal roads together!

Santorini, Greece

Santorini, Greece

Why It’s Perfect in May: Before the peak summer crowds, Santorini in May offers sunny days, clear skies, and picture-perfect views.

Romantic Highlights: - Watching the famous Oia sunset   - Dining with a view of the caldera   - Private wine tastings at local vineyards  

Pro tip: Book a suite with a private plunge pool overlooking the Aegean Sea.

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan

Why It’s Perfect in May: The cherry blossoms may have faded, but Kyoto's gardens, temples, and bamboo forests are in full, peaceful bloom—and the weather is comfortably warm.

Romantic Highlights: - Traditional kimono photoshoots together   - Strolling through Arashiyama Bamboo Grove   - Visiting ancient temples hand-in-hand  

Pro tip: Try a romantic kaiseki dinner—a multi-course traditional Japanese meal.

Mauritius

Mauritius

Why It’s Perfect in May: It’s the start of the cool, dry season—ideal for beach time and water adventures without the intense heat.

Romantic Highlights: - Private beachfront dinners   - Snorkeling together in crystal-clear lagoons   - Scenic hikes through lush green trails  

Pro tip: Choose a resort that offers couples’ spa treatments and sunset cruises.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic

Why It’s Perfect in May: The city is alive with color and charm in spring, with mild temperatures and fewer tourists compared to the peak summer season.

Romantic Highlights: - Walks across the Charles Bridge at sunrise   - Cozy cafés and hidden courtyards   - River cruises on the Vltava River  

Pro tip: Visit Prague Castle in the early morning to enjoy it peacefully with your partner.

Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Why It’s Perfect in May: A hidden gem for nature-loving couples, this island paradise is pristine, exclusive, and perfect for an intimate escape.

Romantic Highlights: - Diving and spotting sea turtles   - Watching the sunset at Boldró Beach   - Stargazing under clear skies  

Pro tip: Book eco-friendly accommodations and enjoy the untouched beauty without the crowds.

Queenstown, New Zealand

Queenstown, New Zealand

Why It’s Perfect in May: May is late autumn in New Zealand, and Queenstown glows with golden foliage, offering a unique romantic backdrop.

Romantic Highlights: - Scenic lakefront walks and hot pools   - Wine tasting in nearby Gibbston Valley  - Helicopter rides to snow-dusted peaks 

Pro tip: Cuddle up in a cozy lodge with a fireplace and mountain views.

Whether you're dreaming of a coastal retreat, a cultural escape, or an adventure in nature, **May 2025** is the perfect time to explore these stunning destinations with your special someone. Avoid the summer chaos, take advantage of off-season prices, and dive into moments that will make your love story even more unforgettable.

