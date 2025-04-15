7 International Romantic Destinations For Couples To Visit In May 2025 For Perfect Getaway

2 / 9

Why It’s Perfect in May: The weather is warm but not scorching, flowers are in full bloom, and crowds are still manageable before the summer high season kicks in.

Romantic Highlights: - Sunset boat rides along the coast - Candlelit dinners in Positano or Ravello - Exploring cliffside villages with gelato in hand

Pro tip: Rent a scooter and explore the charming coastal roads together!