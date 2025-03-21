Advertisement
7 Italian Dishes That Are NOT Just Pizza and Pasta
7 Italian Dishes That Are NOT Just Pizza and Pasta

Italian cuisine is more than just pizza and pasta. From creamy risottos to hearty stews, discover seven regional dishes that showcase Italy's diverse and rich culinary traditions.

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Risotto alla Milanese

Risotto alla Milanese

Creamy saffron-flavored rice, a Northern Italian staple.

Osso Buco

Osso Buco

 Braised veal shanks with white wine and broth, garnished with gremolata.

Arancini

Arancini

Crispy Sicilian rice balls filled with ragù, mozzarella, or peas.

Caponata

Caponata

Sweet and sour Sicilian eggplant stew with tomatoes, olives, and capers.

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

 Iconic Tuscan T-bone steak, grilled and minimally seasoned.

Frittata

Frittata

 Versatile egg dish with vegetables, meats, or cheeses, served hot or cold.

Parmigiana di Melanzane

Parmigiana di Melanzane

Layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK