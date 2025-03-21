NewsPhotos7 Italian Dishes That Are NOT Just Pizza and Pasta 7 Italian Dishes That Are NOT Just Pizza and Pasta
Italian cuisine is more than just pizza and pasta. From creamy risottos to hearty stews, discover seven regional dishes that showcase Italy's diverse and rich culinary traditions.
Risotto alla Milanese
Creamy saffron-flavored rice, a Northern Italian staple.
Osso Buco
Braised veal shanks with white wine and broth, garnished with gremolata.
Arancini
Crispy Sicilian rice balls filled with ragù, mozzarella, or peas.
Caponata
Sweet and sour Sicilian eggplant stew with tomatoes, olives, and capers.
Bistecca alla Fiorentina
Iconic Tuscan T-bone steak, grilled and minimally seasoned.
Frittata
Versatile egg dish with vegetables, meats, or cheeses, served hot or cold.
Parmigiana di Melanzane
Layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
