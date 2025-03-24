Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Japanese Dishes Beyond Sushi You Need to Try 7 Japanese Dishes Beyond Sushi You Need to Try
   Dive into the world of Japanese cuisine, renowned for its balance of flavors, textures, and freshness. From sizzling BBQ grills to comforting noodle soups, every dish offers a unique dining experience that celebrates tradition and innovation. Let’s explore seven standout recipes that make every meal a delightful adventure.

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Yakiniku

Yakiniku

Grill your own meat and vegetables at the table for a fun and flavorful Japanese BBQ experience.

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

Create your own savory pancake with customizable toppings like pork, seafood, or cheese, cooked to perfection on a griddle.

Karaage

Karaage

 Enjoy crispy, juicy fried chicken marinated in Japanese spices, served with a slice of lemon for added zest.

Ramen

Ramen

 Dive into comforting noodle soup with regional variations like tonkotsu, shoyu, or miso, topped with eggs and sliced pork.

Tempura

Tempura

Savor lightly battered and crispy seafood or vegetables, paired with a delicate dipping sauce for a refined taste.

Shabu-Shabu

Shabu-Shabu

 Cook thinly sliced meat and fresh vegetables in boiling broth at the table, dipping them into ponzu or sesame sauce.

Nabe

Nabe

Warm up with hearty hot pot dishes featuring meat, seafood, tofu, and vegetables simmered in flavorful broths.

Japanese Cuisinebeyond sushiincludes flavorful dishes like yakinikuokonomiyakikaraageRamentempurashabu-shabuand nabe.
