7 Low Effort Flowering Plants To Grow For A Beautiful Summer Garden
7 Low Effort Flowering Plants To Grow For A Beautiful Summer Garden

These 7 flowers are easy to grow in your garden with each offering a unique benefit. Sunflowers, zinnias and marigolds thrive in full sun while attracting pollinators. Coneflowers and ornamental onions bloom for months, and dianthus and impatiens add fragrance and color to your garden while thriving in both sun or shade. Most of these flowering plants bloom within 60–90 days.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Sunflowers

Sunflowers

Sunflowers love the sun and are both heat and drought tolerant. They attract all types of pollinators such as bees, birds and butterflies and they bloom in about 70-90 days. They grow in most soil but not completely waterlogged ones.

Coneflowers

Coneflowers

Coneflowers bloom for months, they are drought tolerant and grow out the best in full sun. They prefer well drained soil and they come to full bloom in about 70-80 days, also attracting bees and other pollinators.

Zinnias

Zinnias

Zinnias bloom throughout the summer, they come in different shapes and attract plenty of  butterflies. They grow best in full sun, needing low to moderate watering and bloom out in about 60-70 days.

Dianthus

Dianthus

Dianthus flowers are very fragrant, they give off a clove-like scent and have visibly vibrant blooms. They grow pretty well in full sun to light shade and bloom in about 70-90 days with a routine of a well drained soil.

Marigolds

Marigolds

Marigolds grow pretty quickly from seed to a plant and  bloom in about 50-60 days. They love the sun while also repelling mosquitoes at the same time and need regular watering with a good draining soil.

Impatiens

Impatiens

Impatiens bloom from june until winters come while attracting a lot of birds. They grow best in shady spots with lots of moisture requiring a well-draining soil and they bloom in about 60-70 days, being worth the wait.

Ornamental Onions

Ornamental Onions

Ornamental onions bloom from spring to summer if they are being planted in the fall. They need a well-drained soil, full sun or a spot with good sunlight and they come to full bloom in 90 days.

