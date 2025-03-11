7 Low Effort Flowering Plants To Grow For A Beautiful Summer Garden

photoDetails

These 7 flowers are easy to grow in your garden with each offering a unique benefit. Sunflowers, zinnias and marigolds thrive in full sun while attracting pollinators. Coneflowers and ornamental onions bloom for months, and dianthus and impatiens add fragrance and color to your garden while thriving in both sun or shade. Most of these flowering plants bloom within 60–90 days.