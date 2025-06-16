Advertisement
7 Monsoon Food That Can Upset Your Stomach

During the monsoon, certain foods can upset your stomach due to increased moisture and contamination risks, so avoid leafy greens, street food, and seafood as they may carry harmful bacteria. Cut fruits, fried snacks, dairy products, and mushrooms can also spoil quickly or harbor germs which can lead to indigestion, infections, or food poisoning and choose freshly cooked, hygienic meals instead.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
1.Leafy Greens:

1.Leafy Greens:

Though leafy vegetables are nutritious they are prone to contamination during the monsoon.The damp weather or conditions prompts the growth of bacteria, fungi and parasites on leaves. And sometimes not even washing can help to remove all the bacteria, which ultimately can lead to stomach infections or food poisoning as well.  

 

2. Street Food (Chaat, Pani Puri, etc.):

2. Street Food (Chaat, Pani Puri, etc.):

 Eating street food during heavy rains might look tempting but the major concern is its hygiene. Specially the stagnant water or moisture used in street food can lead to bacterial contamination in chutneys, waters or raw ingredients.  And consumption of street food can lead to risk of diarrhea, stomach cramps or typhoid. 

 

3. Seafood:

3. Seafood:

 This weather is a breeding season for many fish and seafood freshness becomes unreliable. And consuming stale or improperly stored seafood can lead to major food poisoning as well. This monsoon you should avoid seafood or ensure that it’s freshly sourced or well cooked.   

4. Cut Fruits Sold Outside:

4. Cut Fruits Sold Outside:

 Never consume pre-cut fruits that are sold by vendors as they are exposed to open air, flies, rainwater, making them a hotbed for germs. And even fruits like watermelon and papaya can harbor bacteria once cut. And eating them can lead to stomach upset or gastrointestinal infections.  

5. Fried Snacks (Pakoras, Samosas, etc.):

5. Fried Snacks (Pakoras, Samosas, etc.):

Fried snacks are usually comforting in rain but they are often prepared with reused oil that can be harmful for the body and high humidity also makes these foods go stale quickly.  And excess consumption may lead to acidity, indigestion, or bloating.

 

6. Dairy Products:

6. Dairy Products:

Milk products like milk, paneer, and other dairy items spoil faster during the humid monsoon season and If not stored properly, they can ferment or develop harmful bacteria. Spoiled dairy can cause problems like nausea, vomiting, and stomach discomfort.

 

7. Mushrooms:

7. Mushrooms:

 They can grow naturally during the monsoon and remember all are not edible and some can be toxic as well.  Even cultivated ones spoil quickly due to moisture-rich conditions and if not fresh or cleaned properly, they can cause allergic reactions or digestive distress.

 

DISCLAIMER:-

DISCLAIMER:-

This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals

