7 Most Common FAKE Foods In The World: Find Out Real Vs Fake Honey, Fruit Juice, Coffee And Many More - In Pics

7 Most Common FAKE Foods In The World: Find Out Real Vs Fake Honey, Fruit Juice, Coffee And Many More
7 Most Common FAKE Foods In The World: Real Vs Fake Food Busted. Check out the compilation based on several online reports.
7 Most Common FAKE Foods In The World
7 Most Common FAKE Foods In The World: Real Vs Fake Food Busted, check out the compilation based on several online reports. Are you sure about eating the real food. Find out here what the common reports are suggesting:
Extra-virgin olive oil
Delish.com quoted Larry Olmsted's book titled ;Real Food/Fake Food: Why You Don't Know What You're Eating and What You Can Do About It' and listed these foods that are probably fake. The Extra-virgin olive oil available in the market are often replaced with the not-so-real substitutes. "This is one of the most pervasive Fake Foods in America, reaching deep into home kitchens, restaurants, and supermarkets, and not unfamiliar to the government agencies supposedly watching over our food supply," he writes. Real olive oil should smell fresh, fruity, and have a grassy or peppery taste, while fake olive oil may taste greasy, flavorless, or even rancid, reportedly.
Sushi
Larry Olmsted pointed out to a study done by nonprofit marine conservation group Oceana, which took samples from New York sushi restaurants and found that 100 percent of them served fake fish. Real sushi is made with traditional ingredients, including raw fish, sushi rice, seaweed, and seasonings like vinegar and sugar.
Parmesan cheese
The book cites a 2016 FDA study that found that products marked in the US as "100 precent Parmesan" are often cut with cheaper cheese or even wood pulp. According to Cheese professor.com, when buying an authentic Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, check that it says Parmigiano Reggiano on the label and not merely 'parmesan', look to see that it says 'Made in Italy', and PDO stamp.
Spices
When it comes to spices, the powdered form makes it hard to tell the real deal. These can be identified through visual inspection, smelling, tasting, and even simple water tests.
Honey
Fake honey is usually adulterated with ingredients like corn syrup, glucose, or artificial sweeteners. To check the quality of the honey, you can run a Fake vs real Honey test at home. Add a teaspoon of honey to a glass of water. Pure honey will sink to the bottom without dissolving, while fake honey will dissolve due to added sugars.
Fruit juice
It is easier to fake Fruit juices. Never miss out on reading the labels though. Manufacturers can add additives, sweeteners or corn syrup as a substitute of real fruit.
Coffee
Coffee substitutes or counterfeit coffee products. Coffee substitutes are beverages that resemble coffee but aren't made from coffee beans, such as those made from roasted grains or chicory. The adulteration is more extreme in powdered instant coffee. Real vs fake coffee: try a floating bean test. Authentic coffee beans are porous, and they tend to float in water due to their lower density, while tampered beans tend to sink. This is true for coffee powder as well.
