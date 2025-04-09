7 Must-Visit Beaches In Sri Lanka This Summer For The Ultimate Tropical Getaway

2 / 9

Mirissa, located on the southern coast of Sri Lanka, is a vibrant beach town known for its pristine beauty. It offers calm waters, golden sands, and spectacular sunsets that make it a perfect destination for a laid-back tropical vacation.

Top Activities: - Whale Watching: Mirissa is one of the best places in the world to spot blue whales and dolphins, especially from November to April. - Surfing: The beach also provides great conditions for both beginner and intermediate surfers.

Why Visit: Mirissa is ideal for those looking for a peaceful retreat with an adventurous twist. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation and wildlife encounters.