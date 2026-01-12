7 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Try At Home As Temperatures Dip

1 / 10

As cold waves hit several parts of India and temperature drops, it is important to take care of your body from within. As temperatures plummet, coughs, colds, and fatigue can creep in quickly. Winter can challenge your immune system, so it is important to strengthen it from within. This doesn't mean you start popping pills. The most effective solutions are already sitting in your kitchen.

Here are seven natural immunity boosters you should start using now to stay healthy through the colder months.