7 Natural Remedies For Common Monsoon Stomach Issues
Monsoon often brings stomach troubles like indigestion, gas, nausea, and infections due to contaminated food and water. These 7 natural remedies—including ginger tea, buttermilk, ajwain, mint, fennel, banana with curd and fenugreek, they offer effective relief from common rainy season tummy issues. Simple, accessible, and side-effect free, these 7 age-old solutions help restore gut balance and support digestion. Keep your stomach strong and happy this rainy season with these kitchen-friendly and easily available fixes that are both healing and preventive in nature.
1.Ginger Tea For Indigestion:
Ginger Tea For Indigestion: It has a powerful anti-inflammatory that helps stimulate digestion and ease bloating. During Monsoon, boil a few slices in water to make a soothing tea. Especially drink it warm and prefer it after meals to relieve that heavy or uneasy feeling.
2. Buttermilk With Rock Salt For Acidity:
Buttermilk With Rock Salt For Acidity: It cools down the stomach lining and also promotes healthy gut specially during the bacteria. You can add a pinch of black salt and roasted cumin for enhanced digestion and it can also help to flush out toxins and prevents acidity caused by oily monsoon foods.
3. Ajwain (Carom Seeds) For Gas And Bloating:
Ajwain (Carom Seeds) For Gas And Bloating: It's a traditional Indian remedy for gas. Take a tablespoon of Ajwain and chew a teaspoon with a pinch of salt or boil it in water for relief.It helps to reduce comfirt.
4. Mint Leaves For Nausea:
Mint Leaves For Nausea: It has calming properties that helps to reduce the nausea and vomiting.So, crush fresh mint and mix it with lemon juice and honey for an effective remedy and you can also sip on mint tea to ease an upset stomach.
5. Fennel Seeds (Saunf) For Indigestion:
Fennel Seeds (Saunf) For Indigestion: It is considered to relax stomach muscles and also relieve cramps. So, chew a spoonful after meals or steep them in hot water to make a soothing drink. Also, fennel seeds help to control burping, bloating, and indigestion.
6. Banana With Curd For Loose Motions:
Banana With Curd For Loose Motions: They are rich in pectin and potassium, and also it helps to solidify the stool. You must pair it with probiotic rich curd to soothe the intestines. Also, this combination is gentle on the stomach and helps restore your digestive balance immediately.
7. Fenugreek Seeds (Methi) For Stomach Infections:
Fenugreek Seeds (Methi) for Stomach Infections: They possess antibacterial and antifungal properties. Always soak them overnight and consume them in the morning on an empty stomach. And also it helps to cleanse the gut. Especially helpful when you are prone to a stomach bug during the rainy season.
