Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933130https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-natural-remedies-for-common-monsoon-stomach-issues-2933130
NewsPhotos 7 Natural Remedies For Common Monsoon Stomach Issues
photoDetails

7 Natural Remedies For Common Monsoon Stomach Issues


Monsoon often brings stomach troubles like indigestion, gas, nausea, and infections due to contaminated food and water. These 7 natural remedies—including ginger tea, buttermilk, ajwain, mint, fennel, banana with curd and fenugreek, they offer effective relief from common rainy season tummy issues. Simple, accessible, and side-effect free, these 7 age-old solutions help restore gut balance and support digestion. Keep your stomach strong and happy this rainy season with these kitchen-friendly and easily available fixes that are both healing and preventive in nature.

Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Follow Us

1.Ginger Tea For Indigestion:

1/8
1.Ginger Tea For Indigestion:

Ginger Tea For Indigestion: It has a powerful anti-inflammatory that helps stimulate digestion and ease bloating. During Monsoon, boil a few slices in water to make a soothing tea. Especially drink it warm and prefer it after meals to relieve that heavy or uneasy feeling.

 

Follow Us

2. Buttermilk With Rock Salt For Acidity:

2/8
2. Buttermilk With Rock Salt For Acidity:

Buttermilk With Rock Salt For Acidity: It cools down the stomach lining and also promotes healthy gut specially during the bacteria. You can add a pinch of black salt and roasted cumin for enhanced digestion and it can also help to flush out toxins and prevents acidity caused by oily monsoon foods.

Follow Us

3. Ajwain (Carom Seeds) For Gas And Bloating:

3/8
3. Ajwain (Carom Seeds) For Gas And Bloating:

Ajwain (Carom Seeds) For Gas And Bloating: It's a traditional Indian remedy for gas. Take a tablespoon of Ajwain and chew a teaspoon with a pinch of salt or boil it in water for relief.It helps to reduce comfirt. 

Follow Us

4. Mint Leaves For Nausea:

4/8
4. Mint Leaves For Nausea:

Mint Leaves For Nausea: It has calming properties that helps to reduce the nausea and vomiting.So,  crush fresh mint and mix it with lemon juice and honey for an effective remedy and you can also sip on mint tea to ease an upset stomach.

Follow Us

5. Fennel Seeds (Saunf) For Indigestion:

5/8
5. Fennel Seeds (Saunf) For Indigestion:

Fennel Seeds (Saunf) For Indigestion: It is considered to relax stomach muscles and also relieve cramps. So, chew a spoonful after meals or steep them in hot water to make a soothing drink. Also, fennel seeds help to control burping, bloating, and indigestion.

Follow Us

6. Banana With Curd For Loose Motions:

6/8
6. Banana With Curd For Loose Motions:

Banana With Curd For Loose Motions: They are rich in pectin and potassium, and also it helps to solidify the stool. You must pair it with probiotic rich curd to soothe the intestines. Also, this combination is gentle on the stomach and helps restore your digestive balance immediately. 

 

Follow Us

7. Fenugreek Seeds (Methi) For Stomach Infections:

7/8
7. Fenugreek Seeds (Methi) For Stomach Infections:

 Fenugreek Seeds (Methi) for Stomach Infections: They possess antibacterial and antifungal properties. Always soak them overnight and consume them in the morning on an empty stomach. And also it helps to cleanse the gut. Especially helpful when you are prone to a stomach bug during the rainy season. 

 

Follow Us

DISCLAIMER:-

8/8
DISCLAIMER:-

This photo gallery  is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

Follow Us
Rainy seasonstomach issues during monsoonmonsoon stomach remediesnatural remedies for indigestionmonsoon digestion tipsstomach problems in rainy seasonHome remedies for loose motionsgas and bloating cureginger tea for digestionmint for nauseabanana curd remedyLifestyleHealth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Indian Documentaries On Netflix
From The Roshans To House Of Secrets: 7 Indian Documentaries On Netflix You Can't Miss
camera icon7
title
vasuki indicus
Meet Vasuki Indicus: New King Of Giants Unearthed In India's...., Dethrones Titanoboa; Check Its Massive Size, Weight, Fossil Pics
camera icon10
title
Indian cricketers
From Ajay Jadeja, Azharuddin To Sreesanth: Indian Cricketers Accused Of Selling Their Teams For Money
camera icon9
title
England XI
England's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test Against India: Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson In For These Players
camera icon7
title
who is guruji
Meet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story
NEWS ON ONE CLICK