7 Natural Remedies For Common Monsoon Stomach Issues

Monsoon often brings stomach troubles like indigestion, gas, nausea, and infections due to contaminated food and water. These 7 natural remedies—including ginger tea, buttermilk, ajwain, mint, fennel, banana with curd and fenugreek, they offer effective relief from common rainy season tummy issues. Simple, accessible, and side-effect free, these 7 age-old solutions help restore gut balance and support digestion. Keep your stomach strong and happy this rainy season with these kitchen-friendly and easily available fixes that are both healing and preventive in nature.