7 No-Cook Recipes for Lazy Summer Days
When summer brings the heat, skip the stove and enjoy these effortless, refreshing recipes that are perfect for light meals or snacks.
Chickpea Salad
Combine canned chickpeas, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and parsley in a bowl. Dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. This protein-packed salad is filling and full of flavor.
Avocado Toast
Mash ripe avocados and spread them on whole-grain or sourdough bread. Top with sliced tomatoes, radishes, or cucumbers. Add a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and chili flakes for extra flavor. This dish is nutritious and satisfying!
Caprese Salad
Layer fresh mozzarella slices, ripe tomatoes, and basil leaves on a plate. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. This refreshing salad is perfect for a light lunch or appetizer
Greek Yogurt Parfait
In a bowl or glass, layer Greek yogurt with granola and your choice of fresh fruits like berries, bananas, or peaches. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup for sweetness. This parfait makes for a great breakfast or healthy snack.
Fruit Salad
Mix your favorite seasonal fruits such as watermelon, mangoes, berries, and pineapple in a large bowl. Squeeze some lime juice over the top for added zing. This colorful fruit salad is refreshing and hydrating on hot summer days.
Hummus and Veggies
Serve store-bought hummus with an assortment of fresh vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes for dipping. This healthy snack is perfect for munching throughout the day.
Nut Butter Banana Wrap
Spread your favorite nut butter on a whole wheat tortilla. Place a banana on one edge and roll it up tightly. Slice into pinwheels or enjoy as a whole wrap for a quick and nutritious snack.
