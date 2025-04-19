7 Reasons You Always Feel Angry and Don’t Even Know Why

photoDetails

Anger can be a confusing and overwhelming emotion, especially when it seems to arise without any obvious cause. It’s important to remember that anger often acts as a mask for deeper feelings or unresolved issues. When we dig a little deeper, we might discover that our irritation stems from factors that are emotional, mental, or even physical in nature. Here are seven reasons you might be experiencing chronic anger—and why understanding them is the first step to finding relief.