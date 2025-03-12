Advertisement
7 Reasons You’re Always Tired

Fatigue can be more than just feeling a little tired. It can sap your energy, affect your productivity, and even impact your overall quality of life. But what causes this overwhelming tiredness? Let’s explore the top reasons behind fatigue and how to tackle them effectively.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Lack of Sleep or Poor Sleep Quality

Lack of Sleep or Poor Sleep Quality

 Inconsistent sleep schedules or insufficient rest can deplete energy levels. Aim for 6-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Anemia

Anemia

 Low iron levels can lead to fatigue. Boost iron intake through a balanced diet or supplements, and consult a doctor for confirmation.

Underactive Thyroid (Hypothyroidism)

Underactive Thyroid (Hypothyroidism)

A sluggish thyroid impacts metabolism and causes fatigue. Diagnosis and medication can help regulate thyroid hormone levels.

Depression or Anxiety

Depression or Anxiety

 Mental health struggles are as draining as physical exhaustion. Professional support through therapy or counseling can bring relief.

Poor Diet and Lack of Exercise

Poor Diet and Lack of Exercise

A nutrient-deficient diet and a sedentary lifestyle can lead to energy slumps. Adopt a healthier diet and include regular physical activity.

Sleep Apnea

Sleep Apnea

 Interrupted sleep from sleep apnea leaves you tired during the day. Seek medical advice if symptoms like snoring or gasping occur.

Excessive Caffeine or Alcohol Consumption

Excessive Caffeine or Alcohol Consumption

 Overindulging in caffeine or alcohol disturbs sleep patterns and energy levels. Moderation is key to improving overall well-being.

DISCLAIMER

DISCLAIMER

(This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

