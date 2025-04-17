7 Red Carpet Secrets That Keep Celebrities' Skin Flawless

1 / 8

Celebrities always look flawless on the red carpet, with glowing skin, smooth texture, and not a single blemish in sight, but that kind of glow doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s not just because of good genes or expensive makeup. Behind every red-carpet moment is a carefully planned skincare routine that often starts weeks, even months, in advance. From hydrating treatments and facial massages to sleep routines and diet changes, stars leave nothing to chance when it comes to their skin. Here are seven skincare secrets celebrities rely on to make sure they shine when the cameras start flashing. Today, let's try to decode the celebrity secrets behind the perfect red-carpet skin glow.

(The compilation is based on general information available online. For any specific treatment or skincare routine, it is advised to consult an expert.)