7 Refreshing Summer Drinks From 7 Different Indian States
As the Indian summer blazes on, nothing soothes the soul quite like a cool, refreshing drink. Across the diverse landscape of India, every state has its own unique way of beating the heat—with age-old recipes passed down through generations. From tangy to sweet, herbal to fruity, here are 7 traditional summer drinks from 7 different Indian states that offer a delicious sip of regional culture.
India’s summer drinks are as diverse as its culture—each with unique ingredients, flavors, and stories. So the next time the mercury rises, skip the soda and reach for one of these traditional thirst-quenchers. They’re tasty, cooling, and a delicious way to take a tour of India from your kitchen!
Aam Panna – Maharashtra
Main Ingredients: Raw mango, mint, cumin, black salt
This tangy and slightly spicy drink made from raw mangoes is a staple in many Maharashtrian households during summer. Aam Panna not only cools the body but also helps in preventing heat strokes and dehydration.
Pro Tip: Serve it chilled with fresh mint leaves for a refreshing twist.
Jaljeera – Uttar Pradesh
Main Ingredients: Cumin, mint, black salt, tamarind, lemon
A zesty and digestive cooler, Jaljeera is a favorite in northern India, especially in Uttar Pradesh. The cumin-rich spice blend combined with tangy tamarind water makes it both a refresher and an appetizer.
Fun Fact: It’s often served as a welcome drink in traditional households.
Panakam – Tamil Nadu
Main Ingredients: Jaggery, dry ginger, cardamom, water
A traditional drink from Tamil Nadu, Panakam is often prepared during Ram Navami. Its cooling properties come from jaggery and dry ginger, making it a natural body coolant with medicinal benefits.
Taste Tip: Add a dash of lime juice to enhance the flavor.
Bel Sharbat – Rajasthan
Main Ingredients: Bael fruit (wood apple), sugar or jaggery, water
Made from the pulp of the bael fruit, this drink is cherished in the arid regions of Rajasthan. Its high fiber content and cooling properties make it ideal for hot, dry climates.
Health Bonus: Great for digestion and gut health.
Pakhala – Odisha
Main Ingredients: Fermented rice water, curd, salt, green chilies
Pakhala isn’t your regular drink—it’s more like a thin rice gruel that Odiya people drink and eat during scorching summers. It's cooling, probiotic, and immensely hydrating.
Best Enjoyed With: Fried vegetables or badi chura (spiced lentil dumpling crumble).
Modur Thand – Kashmir
Main Ingredients: Milk, saffron, dry fruits, cardamom
Modur Thand (sweet cold milk) is Kashmir’s luxurious answer to summer heat. Infused with saffron and dry fruits, it’s not just refreshing—it feels like a royal treat.
Serve It: Cold, in a copper tumbler for an authentic feel.
Sattu Sharbat – Bihar
Main Ingredients: Roasted gram flour (sattu), lemon, black salt, water
This humble yet power-packed drink is a Bihari summer essential. Sattu Sharbat is not only cooling but also loaded with proteins, making it a perfect mid-day energy booster.
Two Styles: Can be sweet (with jaggery) or savory (with salt and spices).
