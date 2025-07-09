Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Sacred Dos To Follow During Sawan (Shravan Month) For Blessings, Health And Positivity
7 Sacred Dos To Follow During Sawan (Shravan Month) For Blessings, Health And Positivity

The holy month of Sawan, or Shravan, holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Following sacred rituals during this time is believed to invite divine blessings, good health, and positive energy. These are the 7 essential dos—such as observing fasts, chanting mantras, offering water to Shiva, and maintaining purity. These 7 practices not only deepen spiritual connection but also promote mental peace and discipline, making Sawan a powerful time for inner transformation and devotion.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Perform Jalabhishek (Water & Milk Offering to Shiva Linga)

1/7
Perform Jalabhishek (Water & Milk Offering to Shiva Linga)

Perform Jalabhishek (Water & Milk Offering to Shiva Linga)

One of the most essential rituals during Sawan is Jalabhishek—offering pure water to Lord Shiva. You can also offer milk, honey, curd, ghee, and sugar (Panchamrit) to the Shiva Linga. This washes away sins and negativity, brings peace, wealth, and good health, and fulfills heartfelt desires. Try offering Bel Patra (Bael leaves) along with water and milk—it is said to be Lord Shiva’s favorite.

Observe Sawan Somvar Vrat (Fasting on Mondays)

2/7
Observe Sawan Somvar Vrat (Fasting on Mondays)

Observe Sawan Somvar Vrat (Fasting on Mondays)

Fasting on Mondays during Sawan (Sawan Somvar Vrat) is highly auspicious. Many devotees observe this fast for marital bliss, health, and spiritual progress. Some people fast with only fruits and water, and others follow a “one-time meal” fast with satvik (pure vegetarian) food. Special prayers, mantras, and Shiva worship are performed after fasting.

Chant Shiva Mantras & Stotras Daily

3/7
Chant Shiva Mantras & Stotras Daily

Chant Shiva Mantras & Stotras Daily

Chanting Shiva mantras daily is believed to cleanse the mind and attract positive vibrations. Some of the powerful mantras to chant are Om Namah Shivaya (for peace & blessings), Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra (for protection & health), Shiva Chalisa or Rudrashtakam (for devotion). Chant with devotion, ideally during Brahma Muhurta (early morning hours).

Offer Bel Patra, Dhatura, & Fruits

4/7
Offer Bel Patra, Dhatura, & Fruits

Offer Bel Patra, Dhatura, & Fruits

Along with Jalabhishek, offering Bel Patra, Dhatura flowers, white sandalwood, and fruits like coconut or seasonal varieties is considered sacred. These items are believed to cool the fiery energy of Lord Shiva and show your devotion.

Visit Shiva Temples & Participate in Aartis

5/7
Visit Shiva Temples & Participate in Aartis

Visit Shiva Temples & Participate in Aartis

During Sawan, visiting temples—especially those dedicated to Lord Shiva—is considered highly auspicious. Activities to Do are like attending Shiv Aarti or Rudra Abhishek, participating in temple bhandaras (community meals), lighting incense, and offering ghee lamps (deepam).

Practice Charity & Feeding the Needy

6/7
Practice Charity & Feeding the Needy

Practice Charity & Feeding the Needy

Sawan is also about kindness and compassion. Donating food, clothes, or essentials to the needy is encouraged. Some of the popular donations are grains, fruits, water pots, clothes, or money, and also feeding cows, stray animals, and birds is also considered highly rewarding.

Maintain Satvik Lifestyle (Simple & Pure Living)

7/7
Maintain Satvik Lifestyle (Simple & Pure Living)

Maintain Satvik Lifestyle (Simple & Pure Living)

During Sawan, many devotees follow a satvik diet and lifestyle for spiritual purification. Satvik Practices include eating simple vegetarian meals and avoiding onion, garlic, and processed foods, avoiding alcohol, smoking, and tamasic foods, sleeping early, meditating, and focusing on positive thoughts. Reading sacred scriptures like the Shiva Purana or the Bhagavad Gita during Sawan also adds to spiritual growth.

