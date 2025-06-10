7 Safe Yoga Asanas For Moms-To-Be
The seven safe and powerful yoga asanas for prenatal period include Sukhasana, Baddha Konasana, Cat-Cow Stretch, Viparita Karani, Tadasana, Balasana, and Trikonasana which offers gentle yet effective support for moms-to-be. Not only that it helps to improve posture, relieve back and hip pain, boost flexibility, enhance circulation, and promote relaxation.
Sukhasana (Easy Pose):
This Yoga Asana helps pregnant ladies to calm the mind, improve posture, relieve back pain, improve digestion and also helps to encourage mindfulness. Also, as it’s a gentle seated posture, it promotes relaxation and deep breathing. And also, if necessary, sit with back support if needed.
2. Baddha Konasana:
This yoga pose is also known as the butterfly pose, which is a hip-opening pose and also that helps to improve blood circulation in the pelvic region while also strengthening the inner thighs. It can ease discomfort during pregnancy. And prepares you for childbirth by increasing flexibility. A safe Asana to practice during this time.
3. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana):
This yoga asana is a perfect way to warm up your spine and relieve back pain as it helps to ease the lower back pain during pregnancy while also improving spine flexibility. While doing this asana, when you do arching and rounding the back, it also encourages deep breathing and soothes the nervous system.
4. Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall Pose):
This pose, which was also done by Deepika Padukone during her pregnancy, helps to reduce pain in muscles and joints as it is considered a common discomfort in pregnancy. Also helps to reduce the swelling in legs and feet. This Asana helps to deeply relax a mother who is soon going to be a mother.
5. Tadasana (Mountain Pose):
This posture is generally safe for women but should be done under a yoga instructor. This helps to improve posture, stability and balance during pregnancy. It strengthens the legs, help align the spine and fosters a sense of grounding specially when your body is changing shape during pregnancy.
6. Balasana (Child’s Pose):
This yoga pose is considered to be one of the most relieving during pregnancy. It helps to relieve back and hip tension, reduce stress, and keep your body and mind calm. It gently stretches the hips, thighs, and lower hip.
7. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose):
This standing pose helps a lot during pregnancy as it encourages a smoother delivery. It helps to stretch the sides of the body, relieves backache, and also improves digestive issues that commonly occur during this period. If you need support, whether from a block or something, you should take it.
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals
Trending Photos