Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913618https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-safe-yoga-asanas-for-moms-to-be-2913618
NewsPhotos7 Safe Yoga Asanas For Moms-To-Be
photoDetails

7 Safe Yoga Asanas For Moms-To-Be

The seven safe and powerful yoga asanas for prenatal period include Sukhasana, Baddha Konasana, Cat-Cow Stretch, Viparita Karani, Tadasana, Balasana, and Trikonasana which offers gentle yet effective support for moms-to-be. Not only that it helps to improve posture, relieve back and hip pain, boost flexibility, enhance circulation, and promote relaxation. 

Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Sukhasana (Easy Pose):

1/8
Sukhasana (Easy Pose):

 This Yoga Asana helps pregnant ladies to calm the mind, improve posture, relieve back pain, improve digestion and also helps to encourage mindfulness. Also, as it’s a gentle seated posture, it promotes relaxation and deep breathing. And also, if necessary, sit with back support if needed.  

 

Follow Us

2. Baddha Konasana:

2/8
2. Baddha Konasana:

 This yoga pose is also known as the butterfly pose, which is a hip-opening pose and also that helps to improve blood circulation in the pelvic region while also strengthening the inner thighs. It can ease discomfort during pregnancy. And prepares you for childbirth by increasing flexibility. A safe Asana to practice during this time.   

Follow Us

3. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana):

3/8
3. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana):

This yoga asana is a perfect way to warm up your spine and relieve back pain as it helps to ease the lower back pain during pregnancy while also improving spine flexibility. While doing this asana, when you do arching and rounding the back, it also encourages deep breathing and soothes the nervous system.   

Follow Us

4. Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall Pose):

4/8
4. Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall Pose):

 This pose, which was also done by Deepika Padukone during her pregnancy, helps to reduce pain in muscles and joints as it is considered a common discomfort in pregnancy. Also helps to reduce the swelling in legs and feet. This Asana helps to deeply relax a mother who is soon going to be a mother.  

Follow Us

5. Tadasana (Mountain Pose):

5/8
5. Tadasana (Mountain Pose):

 This posture is generally safe for women but should be done under a yoga instructor. This helps to improve posture, stability and balance during pregnancy. It strengthens the legs, help align the spine and fosters a sense of grounding specially when your body is changing shape during pregnancy.  

Follow Us

6. Balasana (Child’s Pose):

6/8
6. Balasana (Child’s Pose):

 This yoga pose is considered to be one of the most relieving during pregnancy. It helps to relieve back and hip tension, reduce stress, and keep your body and mind calm. It gently stretches the hips, thighs, and lower hip.

Follow Us

7. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose):

7/8
7. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose):

This standing pose helps a lot during pregnancy as it encourages a smoother delivery. It helps to stretch the sides of the body, relieves backache, and also improves digestive issues that commonly occur during this period. If you need support, whether from a block or something, you should take it. 

 

Follow Us

DISCLAIMER:-

8/8
DISCLAIMER:-

 This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals

Follow Us
Prenatal yoga posessafe yoga for pregnancyyoga for moms-to-bepregnancy-safe yoga asanasgentle yoga for pregnant womenYoga during pregnancybeginner yoga for expecting mothersYoga for pregnant womenyoga benefits in pregnancymaternity yoga posesthird trimester yogafirst trimester safe yogasecond trimester yoga stretchespregnancy yoga exercisesyoga for expecting momsyoga to ease pregnancy discomfortrelaxing yoga for pregnant womenyoga to prepare for childbirthyoga poses for healthy pregnancyyoga to reduce pregnancy stresscalming prenatal yogasafe stretching during pregnancyLifestyleHealth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
WTC final
IPL 2025 Stars Who Will Play In WTC Final Between Australia And South Africa: Josh Hazlewood, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins And...
camera icon8
title
World's Richest Dog
Meet World’s Richest Dog: Travels In Private Jet, Has 27 Employees, Bought Mansion From Madonna—His Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 10 Batters With Most Runs In IND vs ENG Test Matches: Joe Root At Top, Sachin Tendulkar Follows; Virat Kohli At...
camera icon6
title
never borrow these things
NEVER Take Or Borrow THESE Things- Troubles Will Chase You Everyday
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Horoscope For June 9- 15: Check What Numbers Say About Your THIS Week
NEWS ON ONE CLICK