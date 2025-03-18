7 Seasonal Sips: Cold Coffee Flavors For Every Time Of The Year
If you are a coffee lover, here are seven coffees to enjoy in every season. During summer, stay cool with a coconut caramel latte, and stay cozy during the monsoon with a Spiced Mocha cold brew. Spiced mocha cold brew will keep your winters warm. On the other hand, a honey lavender and orange blossom latte welcomes spring. For autumn, you can have a pumpkin spice iced latte, and for holidays, you can enjoy a peppermint mocha iced latte.
Summer- Coconut Caramel iced coffee:
As the temperature is about to rise and it's going to be super hot this tropical cold coffee will keep you cool. It is a cold brew or espresso that is shaken with coconut milk and caramel syrup and then garnished with coconut on the top.
Monsoon-Cardamom Spiced iced coffee:
This season is all about cozy days and is perfect for cardamom-spiced iced coffee that is made with cardamom, cinnamon, and a touch of vanilla with almond milk or cashew cream that enhances its taste.
Winter- Spiced Mocha Cold brew:
Winters are all about warm flavors and it's exactly what you will find in every sip of Spiced mocha cold brew. It is a cold brew that is blended with cocoa powder, cinnamon, a hint of nutmeg, and a pinch of cayenne. You can also add maple syrup or honey for extra sweetness.
Early Spring- Honey lavender iced latte:
As vibrant season is about to come when colorful flowers start to bloom, this coffee is perfect for welcoming the season. It balances the bitterness and sweetness and is also a combination of light and calming, this will energize you completely.
Late Spring-Orange blossom iced latte:
As the weather slowly starts to warm up, this coffee is perfect for it. It’s an ice latte that combines the citrusy, zesty notes of orange with the aroma of orange blossom water. It’s a light and delicious coffee.
Autumn-Pumpkin Spice ice brew:
This season is always incomplete without pumpkin spice ice brew, one of the popular coffees. It’s a refreshing blend of pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla syrup and then topped with sweet foam. A combination of a cozy latte with the coolness of iced coffee.
Holiday Season-Peppermint mocha iced coffee:
Holiday seasons are all about fun, relaxation, and a call for peppermint mocha iced coffee which is a mix of espresso, dark chocolate syrup, and peppermint syrup, it’s bold yet freshening coffee and is perfect for parties during holiday seasons as well.
