7 Sizzling Kebabs That Deserves A Spot On Your Plate This National Kebab Day

Galouti Kebab (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh)

The main origin is from Awadhi Cuisine, and the main ingredients are finely minced mutton, raw papaya (for tenderizing), saffron, rose water, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, and over 100 traditional spices. It is special as this one is created for a toothless Nawab of Lucknow; these kebabs are known for their rich, melt-in-the-mouth texture. These are ultra-soft, aromatic, buttery, mildly spiced, and intensely flavorful. They are shallow-fried in ghee till soft yet crisp on the outside.