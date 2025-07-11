7 Sizzling Kebabs That Deserves A Spot On Your Plate This National Kebab Day
Celebrate National Kebab Day by indulging in these 7 irresistible kebabs that promise a burst of flavor in every bite. From the smoky richness of Galouti and Seekh kebabs to the spicy charm of Tangdi and Hara Bhara, these 7 sizzling delights cater to both meat lovers and vegetarians. Whether grilled, tandoori, or pan-fried, each kebab brings a unique taste and aroma. These 7 must-try kebabs are perfect to spice up your plate and satisfy your foodie cravings.
Galouti Kebab (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh)
The main origin is from Awadhi Cuisine, and the main ingredients are finely minced mutton, raw papaya (for tenderizing), saffron, rose water, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, and over 100 traditional spices. It is special as this one is created for a toothless Nawab of Lucknow; these kebabs are known for their rich, melt-in-the-mouth texture. These are ultra-soft, aromatic, buttery, mildly spiced, and intensely flavorful. They are shallow-fried in ghee till soft yet crisp on the outside.
Seekh Kebab (Mughlai/North India)
Main origin is in Mughlai kitchens; popular across North India, it is made using minced mutton or chicken, onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, fresh coriander, garam masala, and lemon. The meat is shaped onto metal skewers (seekhs) and grilled in a tandoor or on charcoal, giving it a signature smoky aroma. It is spicy, smoky, and juicy, with hints of herbs and lemon. These are charcoal-grilled or tandoor-roasted.
Shami Kebab (Hyderabad / Lucknow)
The main origin is that these are very popular in Hyderabad and Lucknow; originally, Mughal-inspired. The Main Ingredients are such as minced mutton, chana dal (split Bengal gram), onions, ginger, garlic, garam masala, and mint. This is pressure-cooked meat and lentils blended into soft patties, then shallow-fried. It has a crispy outer layer, soft inside, mildly spiced, rich, and protein-packed. These are pan-fried after slow-cooking the meat-lentil mixture.
Reshmi Kebab (Mughlai Cuisine)
The main origin is from Mughlai kitchens, served in royal feasts, and the main ingredients are such as boneless chicken marinated in cream, cashew paste, yogurt, and subtle spices like white pepper, cardamom, and nutmeg. The name ‘Reshmi’ means silky; these kebabs are extremely tender thanks to the creamy marinade. These are mild, creamy, nutty, with hints of smoky flavor, and are traditionally grilled in a tandoor or over charcoal.
Kakori Kebab (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh)
The main origin is in the royal kitchens of Kakori near Lucknow, and the main ingredients are such as minced mutton, raw papaya, saffron, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves. This is special and famous for its silky-smooth texture, even softer than Galouti Kebab, thanks to papaya tenderization. Kakori kebabs are delicate, aromatic, subtly spiced, and buttery soft. They are skewered and grilled or cooked on an open flame.
Hara Bhara Kebab (Vegetarian, North India)
The main origin is North India; a vegetarian delight. Main ingredients are such as spinach, green peas, potatoes, green chilies, coriander, and Indian spices. It’s special as it is a very vibrant, green, healthy option for vegetarians, packed with greens and flavor. Hara bhara kebabs are fresh, herby, slightly spicy, crispy outside, soft inside. They are shallow-fried or baked for a healthier version.
Chapli Kebab (Pashtun Cuisine / North-Western India & Pakistan)
Its main origin is from the Pashtun region (popular in North India & Pakistan). The main ingredients are coarsely minced meat (often beef or mutton), tomatoes, onions, coriander seeds, pomegranate seeds, and green chilies. It’s special as it is flattened like a patty; this kebab is known for its robust, rustic flavors and crunch from spices. It is spicy, tangy, and smoky, with bursts of pomegranate and tomato. They are shallow-fried in a large pan.
