7 South Indian Non Veg Dishes You've Probably Never Heard Of

Discover these 7 lesser-known South Indian non-veg dishes that go beyond the usual fare. From fiery coastal curries to unique meat preparations influenced by local spices and traditions, these hidden gems offer a rich culinary experience. Perfect for adventurous food lovers, this list will introduce you to bold flavours and authentic regional tastes you’ve probably never tried before.

Muskan Kalra | Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Naatu Kozhi Rasam (Country Chicken Soup) 1 / 7 Naatu Kozhi Rasam: Unlike the thin, clear rasams made for vegetarians, this is a rich, spiced broth simmered with bone-in country chicken. Peppercorns, garlic, and cumin make it highly aromatic and therapeutic, especially during monsoons or for those recovering from illness. Serve it with hot rice or as a soup starter.

Koonthal Varattiyathu (Squid Roast) 2 / 7 Koonthal Varattiyathu: A lesser-known gem among seafood lovers. The squid is cooked just right—not chewy—and stir-fried with a Kerala-style spice mix and crunchy coconut slices. Perfect with boiled tapioca or Kerala parotta. Serve it with toddy (if you're adventurous!) or Kerala-style red rice.

Arikadukka (Stuffed Mussels) 3 / 7 Arikadukka: This labor-intensive delicacy involves carefully opening mussels, stuffing them with a coconut-spiced rice flour paste, then steaming and shallow-frying them until golden. It's a rare treat, typically made during festivals or coastal weddings. Serve it with a sprinkle of lemon juice or a side of coconut chutney.

Mamsam Pulusu (Andhra Mutton Curry) 4 / 7 Mamsam Pulusu: "Pulusu" refers to tangy tamarind-based gravies. In this version, tender mutton pieces are simmered slowly in tamarind extract, with a spicy and sour balance. It's robust and earthy—popular in rural Andhra homes. Best paired with hot rice, pappu (dal), and ghee.

Chettinad Nandu Masala (Crab Masala) 5 / 7 Chettinad Nandu Masala: Chettinad cuisine is known for its intense spice blends. This dish uses whole crabs simmered in a thick masala paste made from roasted spices and coconut. The flavor is bold, peppery, and distinctly Chettinad. Serve it with steamed rice or parotta.

Korri Gassi (Mangalorean Chicken Curry) 6 / 7 Korri Gassi: A coconut-heavy, mildly spicy chicken curry where spices are freshly ground with tamarind and dry chilies. The creamy base and depth of flavor come from roasted coconut and byadgi chilies, giving it a vibrant red hue. Serve it with neer dosa or rice rotti (paper-thin rice crepes).