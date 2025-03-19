7 Step Korean Skincare Routine For A Glowing Skin
The 7-step Korean skincare routine helps promote healthy and glowing skin. It includes 7 simple steps such as cleansing to remove impurities, toning to balance pH, exfoliating to brighten up your skin, applying serum for targeted treatments, moisturizing for hydration, sunscreen for UV protection and at last using night cream for repair and regeneration while sleeping.
Cleansing:
This is the first step, start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and excess oil. This step helps keep your skin fresh, clear and ready for the next steps in your skincare routine.
Toning:
Apply some toner to balance out your skin’s pH level, tighten your pores and remove any leftover dirt. It refreshes your skin, leaving it feeling clean and smooth on the surface and preparing it for further moisturizing.
Exfoliating:
Exfoliate at least twice a week to remove any dead skin cells, making your skin appear brighter and smoother. This prevents the clogging of pores and promotes cell renewal which helps your skin look fresh and glowing.
Serum:
Serums are basically concentrated treatments that target a specific skin concern for example acne, wrinkles or dryness. Observe your skin pattern, research and find a serum that addresses your skin’s needs for extra nourishment and improved texture.
Moisturizing:
Moisturize properly to lock in hydration and keep your skin soft and smooth not just for the moment but longer hours. It prevents your skin from further dryness and helps maintain a healthy and plump skin texture by replenishing lost moisture.
Sunscreen:
Always apply sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen benefits in the long run as it prevents premature aging, sunburn and dark spots which helps to keep your skin healthy and radiant over time.
Night Cream:
Never forget this last step as night creams are beneficial for extensive nourishing which helps your skin repair and regenerate while you sleep at ease. Apply it before bed to wake up with a hydrated and glowing skin.
