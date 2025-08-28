Advertisement
7 Stunning Party Outfit Inspo Straight From Ananya Panday's Closet
7 Stunning Party Outfit Inspo Straight From Ananya Panday's Closet

Celebs Summer-Fashion 2025: As summers arrive, acing every look in this heat can be a challenging task. To make it easier, here are some perfect summer-girl aesthetic looks to steal from Ananya Panday's wardrobe.

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
The Summer Girl

The Summer Girl

Ananya Panday stuns in a yellow floral dress, an ideal summer outfit to swoon over. 

Black Pink

Black Pink

Ananya Panday slays in this black outfit, exuding the perfect bold look with a touch of minimalistic elegance, a look to must re-creat this summer. 

 

Melbourne Girl

Melbourne Girl

Ananya Panday stuns in a sleek satin bodycon dress, serving major style goals and exudes perfect summer style with city light grace. 

Summer In Yellow!

Summer In Yellow!

Ananya Panday's yellow outfit channels the perfect after-party vibe, effortlessly blending with summer-girl themes because yellow is the ultimate summer color. 

Bold In Green

Bold In Green

Ananya Panday turns heads in a green shimmery outfit, dropping the perfect summer-girl style, sparkle your way through the season like her. 

Bow Baby

Bow Baby

Ananya Panday exudes a perfect Pinterest-worthy look in a chic denim bow and edgy black latex skirt the looks goes perfect with summer girl theme. 

Glam Look

Glam Look

Ananya Panday turns heads in this glamorous black dress, exuding confidence in every pose, the look is all you need to recreate this summer with minimalistic jewellery. 

(All Images: @AnanyaPanday/ Instagram)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK