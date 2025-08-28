7 Stunning Party Outfit Inspo Straight From Ananya Panday's Closet
Celebs Summer-Fashion 2025: As summers arrive, acing every look in this heat can be a challenging task. To make it easier, here are some perfect summer-girl aesthetic looks to steal from Ananya Panday's wardrobe.
The Summer Girl
Ananya Panday stuns in a yellow floral dress, an ideal summer outfit to swoon over.
Black Pink
Ananya Panday slays in this black outfit, exuding the perfect bold look with a touch of minimalistic elegance, a look to must re-creat this summer.
Melbourne Girl
Ananya Panday stuns in a sleek satin bodycon dress, serving major style goals and exudes perfect summer style with city light grace.
Summer In Yellow!
Ananya Panday's yellow outfit channels the perfect after-party vibe, effortlessly blending with summer-girl themes because yellow is the ultimate summer color.
Bold In Green
Ananya Panday turns heads in a green shimmery outfit, dropping the perfect summer-girl style, sparkle your way through the season like her.
Bow Baby
Ananya Panday exudes a perfect Pinterest-worthy look in a chic denim bow and edgy black latex skirt the looks goes perfect with summer girl theme.
Glam Look
Ananya Panday turns heads in this glamorous black dress, exuding confidence in every pose, the look is all you need to recreate this summer with minimalistic jewellery.
(All Images: @AnanyaPanday/ Instagram)
