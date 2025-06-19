photoDetails

7 Sweet And Surprising Health Benefits Of Your Favorite Jalebi

Jalebi is one of the beloved Indian sweets. It offers more than just indulgence. It’s a quick energy booster, mood enhancer, and can even aid digestion when fermented. With occasional benefits like soothing colds, stimulating appetite, and providing iron through its syrup.And if enjoyed in moderation, it also promotes emotional wellness.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

DISCLAIMER:- This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals

Instant Energy Booster: Jalebi is rich in simple carbohydrates and sugars. And these two components are a quick source of energy. If you consume jalebi it can provide an instant energy lift and is especially helpful during fatigue or after physical activity.

Mood Enhancer: The sugar in the syrup releases serotonin, a good hormone which helps you to uplift your mood. And enjoying the jalebi occasionally can act as a comfort food and also reduces stress while enhancing emotional well-being.

Probiotic Properties (When Fermented): The batter of the Jalebi is fermented overnight. And this fermentation introduces good bacteria and offers mild probiotics benefits that can aid digestion when eaten in moderation.

Iron-Rich Syrup: Sometimes the sugar syrup used in jalebi is sometimes made with jaggery or spiced with saffron. And both things contain iron. And iron helps to improve hemoglobin level and is especially helpful for individuals with mild deficiencies.

Helps During Cold (In Moderation): In some Indian houses Jalebi is consumed with milk or curd as a home remedy especially for mild cold symptoms. The warmth and sugar content are believed to soothe sore throats and provide comfort.

Natural Appetite Stimulant: The rich aroma, crisp texture and sweet flavor can stimulate taste buds and revive appetite. And it is useful specially for people recovering from illness or with reduced food cravings.