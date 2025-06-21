Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2919673https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-things-science-still-cant-explain-check-here-2919673
NewsPhotos7 Things Science Still Can't Explain- Check Here
photoDetails

7 Things Science Still Can't Explain- Check Here

Despite the incredible strides science has made in understanding the universe—from decoding DNA to exploring the edges of the cosmos—some mysteries still defy explanation. For all our technological advances and groundbreaking discoveries, there remain phenomena that challenge even the brightest scientific minds. These unanswered questions remind us that the world is still full of wonder, and not everything fits neatly into a lab report or equation. Here are seven fascinating things that science, at least for now, still can’t fully explain.

Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Slippery Ice

1/7
Slippery Ice

Scientists have not yet reached a definitive explanation of why ice has such a slippery surface compared to other materials.

 

Follow Us

Tomato Genes

2/7
Tomato Genes

Surprisingly, tomatoes have more genes than humans. The reason for this genetic abundance in tomatoes compared to humans is still a mystery.

 

Follow Us

Gravity

3/7
Gravity

Known since Newton's era, gravity is understood in terms of its effects and force. However, science still doesn’t fundamentally understand what gravity "is." 

Follow Us

Cat Purring

4/7
Cat Purring

While it's known that cats purr by vibrating muscles around their larynx, the reason behind this behavior is debated. 

 

Follow Us

Placebo Effect

5/7
Placebo Effect

The placebo effect occurs when a person’s health improves after taking a dummy treatment. How placebo effect works is still not fully understood by scientists.

Follow Us

Dark Matter

6/7
Dark Matter

Unlike regular matter, dark matter doesn’t emit or reflect light. Despite its invisibility, dark matter's existence is inferred from its gravitational effects, yet its exact nature remains elusive.

Follow Us

Yawning

7/7
Yawning

We yawn when tired or bored, but the exact reason remains unclear. Yawning is contagious, possibly due to our brain's empathy, but the mechanism behind this is still unknown.

 

Follow Us
scienceFactsthings science can't explainScience facts
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Hotness Alert! 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Turned Up The Heat In Bold Swim Looks
camera icon10
title
Morning Drinks
10 Morning Drinks To Improve Your Digestive Health
camera icon10
title
QS World Rankings 2026
QS World Rankings 2026: From IIT Delhi To Anna University- Check List of Top 10 Indian Universities
camera icon9
title
Feeling Low This Rainy Season: 8 Herbal Teas Can Boost Your Immunity
camera icon8
title
Pet care in monsoon
Is Your Pet Monsoon Ready: 7 Care Tips For Your Furry Friend
NEWS ON ONE CLICK