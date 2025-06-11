Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2914567https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-things-to-know-before-getting-a-labrador-puppy-and-important-tips-to-care-for-them-2914567
NewsPhotos7 Things To Know Before Getting A Labrador Puppy, And Important Tips To Care For Them
photoDetails

7 Things To Know Before Getting A Labrador Puppy, And Important Tips To Care For Them

Planning to welcome a Labrador puppy into your home? Here's everything you need to know before bringing one home, from temperament to training and care.

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Follow Us

1/12

Labrador Retrievers are among the most popular dog breeds in the world, loved for their affectionate nature, intelligence, and family-friendly temperament. But before you get swayed by those adorable puppy eyes, it's essential to understand what raising a Labrador truly involves. Here are 7 important things you should know, plus tips to give your Labrador puppy the best start in life.

Follow Us

Labradors Are High-Energy Dogs

2/12

Labradors are not couch potatoes — they’re energetic and need regular physical activity. Originally bred for retrieving game, they thrive on exercise and stimulation. If you have an inactive lifestyle or limited outdoor space, a Labrador may not be the best fit.

Care Tip: Give your Labrador at least 1-2 hours of physical activity daily. This can include walks, fetch, swimming, or agility exercises. Mental stimulation like puzzle toys also helps manage their energy.

Follow Us

Training is Crucial from Day One

3/12

Labradors are intelligent and eager to please, making them easy to train. However, without early guidance, they can become overly excited, jumpy, or develop bad habits.

Care Tip: Begin obedience training and socialization as early as 8 weeks old. Use positive reinforcement techniques like treats and praise. Enroll in puppy training classes for structured learning.

Follow Us

They Shed More Than You Think

4/12

Labradors have a double coat that sheds year-round, with heavier shedding during spring and fall. If you're allergic to pet dander or obsessive about cleanliness, be prepared for extra grooming duties.

Care Tip: Brush your Lab 2-3 times a week using a deshedding tool. Regular baths (once a month) and a good vacuum cleaner will help manage shedding at home.

Follow Us

They Are Prone to Certain Health Issues

5/12

While Labradors are generally healthy, they are genetically predisposed to hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, and obesity. Responsible breeding and regular vet visits are essential to maintain their health.

Care Tip: Choose a puppy from a reputable breeder who provides health clearances for the puppy’s parents. Schedule regular veterinary check-ups and watch their diet to avoid obesity.

Follow Us

Puppy-Proofing Your Home is Essential

6/12

Before you bring your Lab puppy home, make sure your environment is safe. Labs are curious and will chew anything in sight, from shoes to electric wires.

Care Tip: Remove toxic plants, secure loose wires, and keep shoes and valuables out of reach. Provide plenty of chew toys to redirect their teething behavior safely.

Follow Us

Labs Love to Eat-Sometimes Too Much

7/12

Labradors are notorious food lovers. They’ll eat almost anything, often leading to overeating and weight gain. You'll need to be strict with portion control and avoid free-feeding.

Care Tip: Feed high-quality dog food measured according to age and weight. Avoid table scraps, and opt for healthy treats like carrots or apple slices. Use food-dispensing toys for slow feeding.

Follow Us

They Need Plenty of Social Interaction

8/12

Labradors are social animals and thrive on companionship. Leaving them alone for long hours can lead to separation anxiety, destructive behavior, or depression.

Care Tip: Make sure someone is home with the puppy during the initial weeks. Gradually teach them how to be alone. Provide toys, interactive feeders, or even consider a pet sitter if you're out for long.

Follow Us

9/12

Bringing home a Labrador puppy is a joyful, life-changing experience, but it also comes with responsibility. Their intelligence, loyalty, and boundless affection make them fantastic companions, especially when raised with care and patience.

Follow Us

10/12

By preparing in advance and understanding their needs, you can ensure your Lab puppy grows into a healthy, happy, and well-mannered dog.

Follow Us

11/12

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by medical professionals.)

 

Follow Us

12/12

(Image Credits: Freepik)

Follow Us
Labrador puppy careLabrador puppy tipsthings to know before getting a LabradorLabrador training guidehow to raise a Labrador puppyLabrador nutritionpet parenting tipsdog breeds for families
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Most ICC final appearances
8 Cricketers With Five Plus ICC Final Appearances: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Follows Behind, Ricky Ponting At…
camera icon10
title
Inspiring Bollywood movies
10 Must-Watch Motivational Bollywood Movies That Will Change Your Life If You’re Struggling to Achieve Your Goals
camera icon10
title
Indian cricketers without captaincy
5 Indian Stars Who Never Got Chance To Captain The National Team: Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin & More - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Kerala Adventure
Planning A Trip To Kerala? Don’t Miss These 10 Incredible Adventure Destinations
camera icon8
title
UPI
New UPI Rules From 1 August 2025: Paytm, PhonePe, GPay Users Must Take Note
NEWS ON ONE CLICK