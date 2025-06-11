7 Things To Know Before Getting A Labrador Puppy, And Important Tips To Care For Them

2 / 12

Labradors are not couch potatoes — they’re energetic and need regular physical activity. Originally bred for retrieving game, they thrive on exercise and stimulation. If you have an inactive lifestyle or limited outdoor space, a Labrador may not be the best fit.

Care Tip: Give your Labrador at least 1-2 hours of physical activity daily. This can include walks, fetch, swimming, or agility exercises. Mental stimulation like puzzle toys also helps manage their energy.